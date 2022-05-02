Treez opens new Engineering Hub in India

Treez , a private company and leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the U.S. state-regulated markets, today announced opening of its new engineering operations in Trivandrum, India, with an initial staffing of 100 employees by the end of this year.

The company's Trivandrum operations, located at Technopark in the capital of the Indian state of Kerala, represent Treez's second engineering center with San Francisco continuing as its other major engineering hub. Renowned as India's first IT Park and considered one of the largest in the country, Technopark consists of more than 63,000 workers employed at more than 460 companies.

The new engineering center will develop new products and enhancements for its cloud commerce platform such as point of sale (POS), inventory management, customer management, omnichannel sales, catalog management, data analytics and other solutions. In addition to software development engineers, Treez also is hiring quality assurance, business intelligence and data analytics, development operations, IT support and HR staff.

"Treez's new engineering center is the latest example of our deep commitment to deliver cutting edge innovation and superior cloud solutions that help retailers grow their businesses," said Shon Wedde, vice president of engineering of Treez. "We are excited to leverage the world class engineering talent in India and operate in such a prestigious IT park alongside some of the leading IT companies in the world."

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within U.S. state regulated markets. Through its innovative technology for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point of sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor