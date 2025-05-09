Tripura Gramin Bank posts net profit for second successive year

Agartala, May 9 The Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) has secured the leading position in terms of business, growth, and diverse performance among 28 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in India, registering a net profit of Rs 104.91 crore in the last financial year (2024-25), a top bank official said on Friday.

TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh said that the bank, which has 150 full-fledged branches and 12 Ultra Small Branches (USBs) across Tripura, posted a net profit of Rs 104.91 crore in the last fiscal, against Rs 27.92 crore of the previous year (2023-24).

He said that the total business of the bank, which is sponsored by the Punjab National Bank, has grown to Rs 14,085.14 crore in the last fiscal, registering a growth of 13.60 per cent over the previous year (2023-24).

"Our total deposits increased to Rs 10,066 crore, reflecting the trust reposed in us by the people of Tripura, registering a growth of 14.38 per cent over the previous year. The gross advances stood at Rs 4,019.14 crore, marking a growth of 11.71 per cent," Singh told the media.

The Tripura Gramin Bank has continued to show resilience and sustainable growth during the financial year 2024-25, despite the evolving economic challenges and global uncertainties, he said.

The TGB Chairman said that his bank has successfully reduced the net Non-Performing Assets (NPA) to zero per cent, showcasing the bank's strengthened credit appraisal and recovery mechanisms. The Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio stands at a healthy 24.50 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 9 per cent, stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India, he pointed out.

The official said that the bank has continued to focus on priority sector lending, especially to agriculture, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), thereby contributing to the rural economy of the northeastern state.

"Through digital initiatives, we have increased access and convenience for our customers via mobile banking, internet banking, and doorstep banking services."

He said that the Tripura Gramin Bank has actively participated in government-sponsored schemes, including Swabalamban, PMEGP, PMSvnidhi, PMSuryaghar Yojana, and various Social Security and DBT schemes, disbursing benefits to lakhs.

"We aim to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a self-reliant rural India, in alignment with national priorities and the expectations of our valued stakeholders," Singh said.

According to the TGB Chairman, per branch business has improved to Rs 93.90 crore in the last financial year (2024-25) compared to Rs 82.66 crore in the previous year. Per employee business has also increased to Rs 15.56 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 13.96 crore in the same period of 2023-24, he stated.

