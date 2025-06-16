TrueFits App: India’s Fitness Game-Changer with AI Power

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: In the past, people used to join gyms but often didn't go regularly. The money was gone, but the health stayed the same. TrueFits changed this. It lets users pay only when they actually use a gym. This idea came from watching how people wasted money on unused gym plans. Now, you can work out on your own terms without pressure or long commitments.

TrueFits is an app powered by AI that creates workout plans just for you. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, it looks at your body, your goals, and your level, and gives you exercises that suit you. You don't have to think too much — the app does it for you. It's like having a personal trainer in your pocket.

One of the best parts of TrueFits is that you don't need to pay monthly fees. There is no pressure to keep going just because you've paid. You can pause or start anytime. It's perfect for students, working people, or anyone who wants flexibility. This freedom makes people enjoy fitness again, instead of feeling stuck in a gym contract.

TrueFits doesn't just help users—it also helps gyms. Many gyms have free space or time when no one comes. With TrueFits, they get more visitors and can earn more money without needing to sell long memberships. This app connects users to gyms in a smart way that benefits both sides.

TrueFits was started by a company in Bangalore called First Move Software Pvt Ltd. The team had people who understood fitness and technology. They saw the problems and found a simple solution. Now, people from many cities are using it. The app works on phones, tablets, laptops—even TVs—so you can access your fitness plan from anywhere.

TrueFits is a big family of trainers and users. TrueFits now has more than 100,000 daily users and over 105 expert trainers. These trainers have made more than 135 fitness programs. That means no matter what your goal is—weight loss, muscle gain, or just staying active—there's a plan ready for you. And if your progress changes, the AI changes the plan with you.

When TrueFits started, people didn't trust apps for fitness. Many thought only human trainers could help. But slowly, people saw results and told their colleagues, friends and family members. Some gyms also felt worried at first, but later joined after seeing benefits. The team improved the app with feedback, solved technical issues, and built strong connections with gym owners.

The team behind TrueFits is not stopping. They want to reach half a million users soon. They are also working on features like wellness programs, support for health issues, and linking the app with smart watches. This way, the app will give even better suggestions by checking your real-time data like heart rate and steps.

TrueFits also cares about society. Their office in Bangalore creates jobs in tech and fitness. They work with local gyms and help trainers grow. They're planning to offer fitness support more to local communities too. The aim is simple: fitness should be for everyone, not just for those who can pay more.

