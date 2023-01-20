Truflo by Hindware Forays into PTMT Faucets and Accessories, Commences Commercial Production from Its Second State-of-the-Art Plant

Truflo by Hindware, the fastest-growing plastic pipes & fittings brand in India announced its expansion into the new segment of the bath fittings range comprising, PTMT faucets, flush tanks, seat coverings, and other accessories. Truflo introduced 14 design variants for the PTMT faucets and 6 flush tank variants to cater to the needs of varied customers. The new bath fittings range is manufactured with 100% food-grade material and is equipped with advanced engineered thermoplastic polymer to ensure better durability and superior performance. It is furnished with silver ion nanotechnology powered anti-bacterial treatment which helps build resistance to microbial growth ensuring clean and safe water. With only a few organised players, the PTMT category is rapidly increasing in tier II and tier III cities and is expected to grow. The market growth drivers will continue to be rapid urbanisation, an increase in the number of nuclear families, government push on infrastructural growth, and rising private & public investment in residential construction amongst others. Truflo commenced commercial production from the second manufacturing facility in Isnapur, Hyderabad. This facility boosts the production capacity from 30,000 tonnes to 48,000 tonnes to manufactur the existing product range and support the addition of new product categories. The company also announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) to sell and market SharkBite's multi-layer composite pipe plumbing solution, focused largely on the premium housing and projects segment. RWC is a leading player in plumbing and heating accessories in Europe, North America, and Australia. This partnership is another step towards Truflo's long-term commitment to becoming one of India's leading brands in the plastic pipes & fittings segment in India. Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, Truflo by Hindware Limited said "Venturing into the PTMT faucets segment is a natural extension of our portfolio as we aim to provide customers with a one-stop solution for all their plumbing requirements. We are also proud to share that we have started commercial production from our second manufacturing facility in India. We are one of the fastest growing plastic pipes and fittings segment, and we are confident of ensuring this with the support of our customers, the state-of-art facility, and our growing distribution network." He further added, "Our partnership with Reliance Worldwide Corporation is part of our long-term strategy to provide premium products in the plastic pipes & fittings segment in India and continue to work closely with the plumbing community in India." Truflo increased revenue by 50% in H1FY23 y-o-y, registering Revenue of Operations of INR 367 crore, and remains India's fastest-growing plastic pipe brand. With 1,500+ SKUs already being offered and many more being added, Truflo aims to be amongst the top 5 players in 5 years. Currently, the business has 270+ active distributors with more than 20,000 retail outlets and with the evolution of smart cities, the company's network has extended beyond tier II and III cities.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor