New Delhi [India], September 9: There are many couples who face many problems to become parents and the journey becomes very difficult for them. So, it's important to find the right guidance to make this journey more easy. That is where Risaa IVF has become a trusted name and which stands as one of India's best IVF centers.

Risaa IVF has helped thousands of families to fulfill their dream of having a child with over 35 years of experience and more than 25,000 successful treatments. Even many well-known personalities and celebrities have chosen Risaa IVF for their parenthood journey. In this article, we will explain everything, including the success stories, how Risaa IVF helps couples with infertility, and more.

Introduction

Risaa IVF was started in 2012 by Dr. Rita Bakshi and Dr. Saarthak Bakshi to support couples who are struggling with infertility. They started in Delhi and have now grown into a trusted name with clinics across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Dr. Rita Bakshi and Dr. Saarthak Bakshi, the mother son duo have helped many families to become parents.

The center offers a range of fertility treatments, including IVF, IUI, ICSI, egg donation, and fertility preservation. They treat every couple with care and the team follows clear procedures throughout the journey.

The Team Behind Risaa IVF

Risaa IVF has an experienced team and in comparison to other centres, Risaa IVF is one of the best IVF centres. Let's get to know more about their team who are working behind the success of Risaa IVF.

Dr. Rita Bakshi - Chairperson & Founder

Dr. Rita Bakshi is the Founder of Risaa IVF. She is an infertility specialist and has over 35+ years of experience. She has trained in India and abroad and has established multiple IVF centers. She has a caring behavior and has helped thousands of families in their journey.

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi - CEO & Co-Founder

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi is the CEO and co-founder of Risaa IVF. He has experience in engineering and business, along with expertise in fertility care. He also actively works on programs that help couples throughout their fertility journey.

The Dedicated Team

Risaa IVF has a team of experienced fertility specialists, embryologists, nurses, and support staff. They work together to provide personalized care and guidance to everyone.

Advanced Services and Treatments

There are a range of fertility treatments at Risaa IVF and they use modern technology to help couples to become parents. Let's look at the services they offer:

-IVF (In Vitro Fertilization)

-ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection)

-IMSI (Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection)

-IUI (Intrauterine Insemination)

-Surrogacy (Altruistic)

-Fertility Preservation

-Genetic Testing (PGT/PGD/PGS)

-Blastocyst Culture & Assisted Hatching

-Surgical Sperm Retrieval (PESA/TESA)

Dr. Rita Bakshi says, "We believe that every couple deserves a chance to become parents. Our main focus is to provide safe and advanced treatments with proper care and support for everyone."

Celebrities and Well-Known Personalities Who Trust Risaa IVF

There are many well-known personalities and celebrities who have chosen Risaa IVF for their fertility treatment. This is one big example of how much everyone, including celebrities, trust Risaa IVF, their team, and their services. Their identities can't be revealed due to many other reasons but their choice shows how much confidence they have in Risaa IVF's treatments. The clinic is recognized for providing professional and compassionate care to every couple and individuals.

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi says, "We believe that every couple deserves hope and the best care, no matter who they are. Our goal is to make the journey of parenting as smooth and comforting as possible."

Why Couples Choose Risaa IVF?

Couples choose Risaa IVF because it offers experience, advanced treatments, and support. The team understands the emotional and physical effects of infertility and offers every couple clear guidance.

Here are some reasons why people choose Risaa IVF:

-Experienced Team

-High Success Rates

-Advanced Treatments

-Personalized Care

-Clear Guidance

-Emotional Support

-Trusted by Many

Closing Words

Risaa IVF has become a trusted name in fertility care because of its experience, advanced treatments, and caring behaviour. Thousands of couples have become parents after facing many problems and even many celebrities and well-known personalities have done their treatment with Risaa IVF.

Risaa IVF has an expert team guided by Dr. Rita Bakshi and Dr. Saarthak Bakshi. Every couple is supported throughout their journey and this makes Risaa IVF one of the best choices for those who are looking to start or grow their family.

You can contact Risaa IVF by visiting their official website at risaaivf.com, emailing at doctor@risaaivf.com, or calling 95555 44421/22/23 for any queries or to book an appointment.

