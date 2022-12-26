TSM TheSafetyMaster Pvt Limited – Prioritizing SaferIndiaBetterWorld for all

Sanjeev Paruthi, Founder & CEO of TSM TheSafetyMaster® Private Limited

India, 26th December, 2022: TSM TheSafetyMaster Pvt Limited, an established Safety Consulting, Training, and Product company www.thesafetymaster.com Industries have always been categorized as hazardous places to work. Over the decades, as industries became more popular and essential for manufacturing processes, the number of accidents caused due to a lack of safety measures increased. Realizing the need to impose safety measures in all industries, several legislative measures were taken all over the world. Decades later, there still exists a gap in the required safety measures in different industries and those actually in place. The Safety Master is a leading organization advocating the need to install proper safety measures in industries. Founded in 2017, this robust organization, full of young innovative minds aims to revolutionize the way industries look at and implement safety procedures. They provide complete solutions to industries, helping them in various aspects of total safety consultancy and safety culture transformation by providing end-to-end expert help in Process Safety, Risk Management, HAZOP, Process Hazards Analysis, Process Safety Management, HIRA, Behavior Safety, Safety Audit, Electrical Safety, Fire Risk Assessment, PPE Supply, Safety Software, and Learning Management System.

Serving clients from varied domains including Oil and Gas, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Petrochemicals, FMCG, Chemical, Mining, Logistics, and Buildings, TheSafetyMaster strives to provide the best customized and cost-effective safety solutions to all clients. As a safety consultancy and training company, its priority is delivering the most effective safety services and products to its customers. They mostly serve industries that are at high risk of witnessing accidents and loss of human life as a result of the lack of proper safety measures in place. They believe that all members of an organization, starting from the newest employees to the highest person in charge, must be aware of health and safety risks pertaining to their particular industry and how to tackle those risks, should they occur. By learning this only, can a workplace be considered safe for all? Not only is this a social requirement, but is mandatory by law.

Making Safety Reach to all

TheSafetyMaster combines the latest technological advancements and develops its products and services to be cost-effective, while still maintaining their high-end quality. Currently, they are working to include Artificial intelligence and Safety Management software development through technological advancements to make their services and products have state-of-the-art quality.

Their team of young professionals is dedicated to providing newfangled solutions to all the clients, which are customized to their individual needs. In order to fulfill their vision of a “Safer India Better World,” they are prioritizing not only providing the best safety solutions but even creating an understanding of the need for these solutions in the working space. Keeping up with the digital advancements and aligning its goals with that of Digital India, TSM TheSafetyMaster Private Limited are also integrating digitization processes in its safety solutions services and products.

With a multitude of services and products under its belt, TSM TheSafetyMaster Private Limited is steadily marching towards the fulfillment of its ultimate vision which is to “see TSM TheSafetyMaster Private Limited as a globally recognized organization, delivering its Services and products through talented people and the use of the latest technologies with Safety, Efficiency, and Quality & value for its customers, partners, and society at large.” In their effort to serve the people, TSM TheSafetyMaster Private Limited asks customers and clients to get in touch with the team and send in any inquiries so that the safety of human life can be ensured.

With the safety management market being an ever-growing one, TSM TheSafetyMaster Private Limited only expects continuous growth in the future. With the ultimate goal of expanding internationally, they are keen on coming up with new strategies and policies and expanding their business based on research and strategic sense. They have offices in Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, and Surat currently serving more than 400 customers in just four years, and received many customer awards, and certifications in a very short time, The vision of Founder Mr. Sanjeev Paruthi is to make Safety reach all homes in India, that’s why the vision of SaferIndiaBetterWorld,

The key services offered by TSM TheSafetyMaster Private Limited are

1) Process Safety Management for Chemical and Allied Industries

2) Safety management implementation for Industrial Sector

3) Behavior Based Safety Implementation and Safety Culture Transformation for any industrial activity

4) HAZOP HIRA SIL LOPA Study and Report

5) Safety Audit and Gap Assessment Report

6) Fire Audit & Report

7) Safety Training

8) Fire Protection System Design and Engineering

9) Safety Software

They are present PAN India with offices in Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, and Chennai To hire the services you can visit their website at www.thesafetymaster.com, write to them at info@thesafetymaster.com or call them at +91-7665231743

