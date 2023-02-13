Turning people into brands, Geetika Saigal launches MBA Awards, to reward unique stories of success that inspire

Beeja House, India's 1st and only Mentored Publishing House, recently hosted its Inaugural Edition of the ME BRAND ACCELERATOR AWARDS 2023 on 21st January 2023 at The Sheraton, New Delhi. India's only writer-centric publishing house, Beeja House is on a mission to turn stories into books & people into brands and takes you from Blank Page to Published Author & Beyond, to help you build a strong Personal Brand. And the Inaugural Edition of the ME BRAND ACCELERATOR AWARDS was one such step to move ahead in their mission to help create, reward & celebrate those building powerful personal brands. The final winning awardees were those thinkers, disruptors, and change-makers who showed us the new path for tomorrow, and peek into the universe 'we are programmed to receive'.

With giving 10000+ people the stage they need to pour in their creative insight in just a year, Beeja House's proprietary BESTSELLER Method to write a book, launched & published many bestselling authors and built India's most powerful Author Mastermind comprising of CXOs, leaders, doctors, PhDs, technocrats, environmentalists, change makers, homemakers, and even young students, many of whom graced the event.

Geetika Saigal, the Founder of MBA Awards & Beeja House, sharing her vision said, "We believe each one of us is born with the potential to create our own identity, leave our unique thumbprint and impact our world in our own way. It is to take you to the next level in your professional mission, that we are launching the ME BRAND ACCELERATOR AWARDS, a platform to recognise, reward & celebrate those who are shaping the future of our economy -- inspirational Authors, talented Creators, innovative Entrepreneurs, the inspirational Leaders."

Esteemed winners were from various segments of the industry and are the true vanguards that gen-lead their markets with determination, versatility, persuasiveness, vision, and drive towards benefit. Their profiles are indeed an exceptional collection of impressive stories that further inspire others to follow their lead.

The exceptional Awardees list included:

1. Atul Wassan, Cricketing Legend: Lifetime Achievement Award (Sports)

2. Lenaa Kumar, Filmfare award-winning actress: 25 Years of Magnanimous Cinematic Presence Award

3. Neesha Singh, Actress: Veteran Actress of the Year

4. Leena Singh, Fashion Designer: Outstanding Achievement Award in Fashion

5. Gauri & Nainika, Fashion Designers: Iconic Fashion Designers of the Year

6. Dr Neharika Yadav, Doctor & F1 racer: Inspirational Woman Icon of the Year

7. R Srinivas, Climate Warrior and Activist: Climate Change Entrepreneur of the Year

8. Anshuman Khaitan, MD Rampur Fertilizers: Outstanding Leader Award

9. Pallavi Jain, MD of Krsnaa Diagnostics: Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Awardees also included inspirational Entrepreneurs, Leaders & Authors.

1. Bro Thockchom, Business Success Coach, Best Seller Author: Visionary Leader with the most Admired Personal Journey

2. Poonam Sehgal, Author, Poetess, Spiritualist, Certified Card Reader: Best Debut Book (Spiritual)

3. Rohini Satyan, Consultant in Education: Out of the Box Book Concept Award

4. Seema Rai Naik, Co-founder of Brand Twilight Organic: Best Inspirational Book Author Award

5. Dr Rashmi Sarkar, A Senior Professor in Dermatology: Best Debut Book (Non-fiction)

6. Dr Suchitra, The Divorce Doctor: Social Entrepreneur of the Year

7. Syed Nadeem Ahmed, Founder Indian Realty: Game-Changing Marketer Award (in Real Estate)

8. Dipali Bhasin, Founder My Best Friend & Me (MBFM): Entrepreneur of the Year (for new luxury retail format)

9. Kena Shree, Storyteller, Writer, Artist, Senior HR leadr and TEDx speaker: Inspirational Leader of the Year

10. Kopal Khanna, Storyteller & Founder, Tape a Tale: Creative Entrepreneur of the Year

11. Tarun Gautam, Founder & CEO, Navrik Software Solutions: Innovative Start-up Founder of the Year

12. Sanjiv Goyal, Angel investor and Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur: Change Maker Award

13. Rohit Arora, General Manager, The Park Hotel: Best Hospitality Award

14. Ketan Bhatia, Fashion Show Director, Choreographer: Best Fashion Choreographer

15. Ajit Tiwari, Repro Books India Ltd: Printing Partner

16. Gautam Sablok, Owner Arya Skoda: Arya Skoda (Luxury Partner)

17. Viresh Verma, Founder, White Pepper and The Casting Company: Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year (in PR and Marketing)

Spotted amongst the guests were influential leaders in the Indian Book Trade community including Anuj Bahri of Bahrisons Bookstores and Afsar Beg of Midland Book Shops.

The evening was opened by the Host Pooja Yadav Kaif's invigorating note, followed by Geetika's warm welcome keynote, Celebrity Guest Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi's enlightening talk, and Guest of Honour Political Analyst & TV personality Tehseen Poonawalla's impeccable stage presence & persona.

The event also had an underlying Special Cause of helping individuals discover their true selves, create their own identities and build their inimitable personal brands. Just Billi, the athleisure brand by Rashmi Chhabra, delighted the guests with Delhi's top socialites & models doing a Walk for the Cause, in their latest collection.

The evening ended with thanks to the Printing Partner Repro Books and Luxury Partner Arya Skoda followed by the unique high of felicitating 12 Authors from Beeja House who launched their books on the very same platform, under the able mentorship of Geetika Saigal and are already rocking the Hot New Bestseller charts in the respective book genre categories including:

1. Poonam Sehgal, Author of Sonam

2. Dr Suchitra, Author of Roadmap to Managing Divorce: 6 Weeks to Happily Even After

3. Utkarsh Shukla, Author of Uncover the Awesome YOU!

4. Sridhar Krish, Author of Eternal Flames of Freedom

5. Syed Nadeem Ahmed, Author of 3 Powerful Codes of Real Estate Marketing and Automation

6. Seema Rani Naik, Author of Ordinary to Extraordinary

7. Dr Chitra Reddy, Author of Reboot. Reinvent. Recharge.

8. Anjali Chawla, Author of Unwind Reality

9. Dr S Manohar, Author of Womb to Harvard

10. Anil Nair, Author of Live by Choice, Not by Chance

11. Priyanka Kathait, Author of Uplift Yourself as a Homemaker

12. Sandeep Kerkar, Author of Meeting with Prosperity - The Tarzan Way

13. Bro Thockchom - Author of From the Countryside to the Boardroom

14. Dr Rashmi Sarkar - Author of Bollywood Bhelpuri

Geetika added, "We, as a community, want to build a strong foundation and haven for creative enthusiasts, thought makers, and world changers and bring forth the stories of excellence and change from the people around us. And hosting an inclusive night of appreciation and applause is one step ahead in this direction."

As they bid adieu, each guest was gifted Geetika's No.1 Bestselling 'The Changing Room' as well as other bestsellers by Beeja House Authors. Indeed, a day of celebration, a brilliant kick-start to 2023, and a promise from the Founder Geetika Saigal to be back to showcase more inspirational stories of success with change-makers & thought-leaders paving the way for a new India. Watch this space!

For more details, visit us at https://mba-awards.com/ and https://beejahouse.com/

