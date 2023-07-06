TVS Motor Company and Apollo Tyres Set a New 24-hour Indian National Speed Endurance Record on the TVS Apache RR 310

NewsVoir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6: Dominating racetracks and unleashing its racing DNA, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers globally, along with India's leading tyre maker, Apollo Tyres Ltd, set a new Indian National Speed Endurance Record on TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle shod with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres. As part of the 24-hour speed endurance challenge, a milestone of 3,657.92 kms was achieved at NATRAX, Indore - Asia's longest highspeed track, as certified by FMSCI.

TVS Apache RR 310, the ultimate track weapon engineered by TVS racing is renowned for its exceptional power and agility. With a top speed of 173 km/hr, and an astounding average speed of 152 km/hr the TVS Apache RR 310 fitted with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres, proved its dominance on the racetrack, solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with.

Fostering the company's 'Track to Road' philosophy, the TVS Apache series recently achieved a significant milestone of five million global sales, solidifying its reputation as the fastest-growing premium motorcycle and earning the trust and loyalty of customers worldwide.

Commenting on this milestone, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium at TVS Motor Company, said, "Setting a new benchmark in speed and endurance, the TVS Apache RR 310 and Apollo Tyres have defied all limits during the 24-hour speed endurance race that put the motorcycle through such a rigorous challenge. This remarkable achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation and performance. The TVS Apache RR 310's exceptional performance on the track showcases its cutting-edge technology and unwavering reliability. We couldn't be prouder of the entire team and the motorcycle's capabilities, as it continues to push the boundaries of speed and endurance. This record-breaking accomplishment solidifies the TVS Apache's position as a true champion in the world of motorcycling."

Apollo Alpha, 'zero degree' steel belted motorcycle radials have been designed and developed with the primary focus on grip and safety. It has high silica reinforced compound for best grip during cornering and other forms of manoeuvring. With this product Apollo Tyres is also making efforts to radialise the two-wheeler market in India.

Speaking on the achievement, Vikram Garga, Group Head, Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, "We always believed that we had a winning product in Apollo Alpha, which had been widely tested and accepted by biking experts and enthusiasts, not only in India, but also in Europe. This 24-hour record that has been created at NATRAX, with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres shod on TVS Apache RR 310 bikes, validates our confidence in our two-wheeler radials. It is a matter of great pride for the entire team of Riders, the support staff and the Teams from TVS and Apollo Tyres, for achieving this feat on speed endurance challenge. With this great product shod on their motorcycles, the biking enthusiasts can go out and enjoy their passion will full confidence."

Key highlights from the 24 hours Speed Endurance Challenge -

- The team consisted of 18 riders who relayed on 3 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles, shod with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres, starting off the 24-hours speed endurance challenge at 10:00 AM IST on July 2, 2023

- As part of the challenge, the riders covered a total of 322 laps, at an average speed 152 km/hr

- The top speed recorded during the challenge was 173 km/hr

- The challenge has made its way into the India Book of Records for covering 3657.92 kms in 24-hours

- The key factors contributing to TVS Apache RR 310's exceptional performance have been its advanced aerodynamic design, crafted in wind tunnel. This has yielded the best-in-class coefficient of drag, to achieve maximum downforce and minimum wind blast, and a higher top speed

- The race derived power plant makes 34bhp, built to endure & perform at extreme conditions.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. is an international tyre manufacturer and the leading tyre brand in India. The company has multiple manufacturing units in India and a unit each in The Netherlands and Hungary. The company markets its products under its two global brands - Apollo and Vredestein, and its products are available in over 100 countries through a vast network of branded, exclusive and multi-product outlets.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor