TVS Motor Company's June 2023 sales registers growth of 3 per cent; 22 per cent growth in domestic sales

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3: TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 3% increasing from 308,501 units in June 2022 to 316,411 units in June 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 293,715 units in June 2022 to 304,401 units in June 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 22% with sales increasing from 193,090 units in June 2022 to 235,833 units in June 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 2% with sales increasing from 146,075 units in June 2022 to 148,208 units in June 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 109,878 units in the month of June 2022 to 121,364 units in June 2023.

Electric Vehicles

TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 14,462 units in June 2023 as against sales of 4,667 units in June 2022.

The first two weeks of June witnessed a decline in EV two-wheeler industry sales due to readjustment in prices owing to the reduction in FAME II subsidy. However, TVS iQube's order book remains very healthy. We are already seeing a pick up in sales and are confident of continued improvement in the coming months.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 79,144 units in June 2023 as against 114,449 units June 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 68,568 units in June 2023 as against 100,625 units June 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,010 units in June 2023 as against 14,786 units June 2022.

First Quarter Sales Performance

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 7% increasing from 8.6 lakh units in the first quarter FY 22-23 to 9.18 lakh units in the current quarter. Three-wheeler of the Company registered 0.35 units in the current quarter as against 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 22-23.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

