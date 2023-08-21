Two Union ministers-led delegation on Norway visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation in fisheries

New Delhi [India], August 21 : A high-level delegation led by Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala is embarking on a four-day visit to Norway on Monday to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

The delegation also includes Minister of State L Murugan, Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries) and other senior officers from the Department of Fisheries, according to an official release on Sunday evening.

The main objective of the visit is to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between India and Norway in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both countries in March 2010, the government said in the release.

The delegation will hold bilateral discussions with the Norwegian Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Bjørnar Selnes Skjæran, Kristina Sigursdottir Hansen and State Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, Norway and other key officials on various aspects of fisheries development, resource management, research, innovation and trade, the release said.

The delegation will also attend the ‘Aqua Nor 2023’, the biannual aquaculture exhibition and trade fair in Trondheim, Norway from Tuesday to Thursday, one of the world's largest trade shows for aquaculture technology and innovation.

“The exhibition will showcase the latest developments and solutions for sustainable and profitable aquaculture. The delegation will interact with various Norwegian enterprises that have expertise in different aspects of fisheries and aquaculture, such as fish health, feed, genetics, equipment, processing and marketing,” the release said.

The delegation will also visit some state of art facilities in Norway related to fisheries and aquaculture, such as fishing vessels, fishing harbours, hatcheries, cage farms and seafood processing units, it said.

“The delegation will learn from the Norwegian experience and explore the possibilities of collaboration and investment in these areas,” the release said.

The delegation will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Norway and apprise them of the initiatives and achievements of the Government of India in the fisheries sector and seek their suggestions and feedback.

The visit is expected to enhance the mutual understanding and bilateral cooperation between India and Norway in the fisheries sector and pave the way for substantial development through partnership in the future.

