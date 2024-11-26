"UAE is not just built by Emiratis; it is built by the world; everything is invested by the world for the world": Omar Al Olama at IGF ME&A 2024

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], November 26: IGF Middle East and Africa 2024 kicks off with H.E. Omar Al Olama, a global thought leader and the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, sharing a vision on how emerging economies can leapfrog the traditional growth curve and how UAE brings the world together. Speaking on why UAE ranks high in adoption of AI, he said, "It's (UAE's high ranking in AI Index) a testament to what the leadership has been able to achieve in the most turmoil region of the world. Secondly, UAE is a country that was not just built by Emiratis; I think they are the smartest and invest their own money. It is built by the world, believing in the vision and flocking to this land to co-invest and realise the future that they can't realise anywhere else. Everything you see around you is invested by the world for the world."

In a special virtual address India's Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said, "CEPA has reached about $85 billion annually, unlocking opportunities for MSMEs and startups."

In a unique gesture, IGF Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa paid tribute to the pioneer and visionary leader late Ratan Tata in his opening remarks and said, "I would like to pay tribute to a man, a legend, a great global Indian. Someone who inspired and epitomised a truly Global India, an India confident in herself and her abilities to take her rightful place on the world stage. It is none other than the late, great Ratan Tata. He led the way for Indian business to think beyond borders and appreciate that good business and social good can and must go hand in hand. It's a vision that has inspired me and has inspired the mission of India Global Forum."

The day focused on India's economic ascent, reflecting the Global South's increasing influence amid a turbulent West. Under the theme 'Limitless Horizons,' IGF ME&A convened business leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from India, the Middle East, and Africa to unlock new opportunities for collaboration across nine themes including global partnerships, technology and innovation, and climate and sustainability among others. Throwing light on the potential of the India-UAE partnership in a video message, India's Minister for Commerce & Industry said, "The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has reached about $85 billion annually, unlocking opportunities for MSMEs and startups.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE said, "Another lead (on building India-UAE relations) was taken during Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince's visit to India this September to promote the India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor, which involved the launch of the Virtual Trade Corridor. Isn't it quantum progress when starting with trade and pearls and then moving to the Virtual Trade Corridor? I think if two countries could do it, it's India and UAE."

The conversations also explored ideas on multigenerational wealth management and transforming legacies. Speaking on how families and wealth managers can collaborate to grow, preserve, and transition wealth through strategic planning and global investment, Abhimanyu Munjal, Managing Director and CEO, Hero FinCorp, India, said, "What does wealth mean to you? Wealth is evolving, today I hear crypto, tech companies the underlying commonality is preservation. Today we want to use more interactive asset classes. We interact with them. For us wealth is creating/building an institution to be proud of in the coming years."

Speaking on how Africa offers potential to be a huge driver of the global economy in the decades to come, Hanan Bakr Sakr, CEO and Founder, Al ARD Sustainability Consultancy said, "Africa should be considered a business opportunity rather than a borrower in the context of climate finance and economic crisis. Africa represents one of the green lungs in the world."

Highlighting India's sports tech innovations and the UAE's infrastructure growth, Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Dream Sports explored new approaches to audience engagement, talent development, and economic impact. He said, "Indian entrepreneurs are now working on solving every aspect of sport in India. From startups to mid-size companies all are jumping into the fray. This is going to lead to India finally getting this virtuous cycle of sports going."

The Forum also explored innovative financial strategies to propel growth in developing markets, especially Africa.

Featuring over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants across nine streams, IGF ME&A 2024 offers exclusive networking opportunities, engaging panel discussions, and inspiring keynote speeches.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. Find out more here

