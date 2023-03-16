UBIC – The Launch Of A True Blue Fashion Label For Men

New Delhi (India), March 16: UBIC, a new brand in men’s fashion and lifestyle, is all set to launch an innovative and trendsetting lineup of fashion-forward apparel. The company envisions kicking off operations at the break of the spring-summer season with an extensive collection of premium apparel, the latest trends, and versatile fits.

Stay tuned to witness a perfect combination of high fashion aesthetics and matchless comfort. UBIC is all groomed to break into the market with versatile styles and luxury merchandise at prices that are guaranteed to delight. It is not unknown that men’s fashion markets have always been a snoozefest, with boring and drab pieces piling up the retail shelves. While celebrities and bureaucrats have stuck to the classic shirts, tuxedos and suits, retailers, too, have clung to the safe space crafting apparel that sells. However, it is about time to shake things up in the men’s scene with innovative, quirky, and elite menswear designs. The company proudly brings an array of options for fashion shoppers to represent themselves in fresh and new ways every day.

Limelight into the brand

Spearheaded by a dauntless and elegante fashion entrepreneur, Mrs Maanvi Bhatt brings a versatile menswear brand, “UBIC”, to the forefront. She has always believed that clothing and fashion are deeply rooted in the spirit of seeking inspiration from the surroundings. With a string of winning industry firsts and an expansive decade-long experience in the fashion retail circles, the inception of UBIC promises to encapsulate chic and practical fashion, comfort, and vibrant styles exclusively for men.

Foraying into men’s fashion hasn’t been an easy run for Maanvi. However, her dedication to decoding innovative, experimental, and trendsetting apparel for men has been unmatched and praiseworthy. Although a new brand, UBIC spans its footprint in the versatile and constantly-changing fashion industry under the expertise and mentorship of its parent brand Nami Apparel Private Limited.

What led to the inception of UBIC?

Since times immemorial, menswear has been inspired and ruled by history and traditions. What lacks, though, is an experimental and bold take on gendered styles, especially men. But, time is evolving. Not only are men beginning to embrace dressing as an innate social act, but the growing likeness towards exploring and experimenting with personal style is evident too. Besides, the transition in the way men are shopping makes it only meaningful to introduce creative, artistic, and versatile clothing options. The evolving markets and the desire to bring clothes that pulse a fresh touch and dial up a man’s wardrobe with versatile fits on a budget inspired Maanvi to launch UBIC.

UBIC promises to launch an exquisite range of modish, creative, and comfortable apparel tailored in luxe, breathable fabrics. Boardroom or bar, transition with ease and panache with UBIC.

