UiPath Expands India Footprint with New Data Centers in Pune and Chennai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, recently announced the launch of two new data centers in Pune and Chennai, as part of its global expansion initiative. UiPath Automation Cloud™ will offer enhanced services to customers and partners in the Indian market, ensuring strategic positioning of infrastructure, applications, and data.

The launch of these data centers marks a significant milestone for UiPath Automation Cloud, providing both public and private sector entities with unparalleled opportunities for growth and innovation. These data centers will help meet growing demand for cloud services, with a focus on business continuity and compliance. High availability and low latency provide a solid foundation for cloud deployment, improving accessibility, and service speed for customers. These data centers will host UiPath Services such as Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Applications, Core Automation, and more, all accessible to customers as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings.

"India is a crucial market for UiPath and houses a robust engineering presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As we continue to expand our footprint, the launch of our new data centers in Pune and Chennai further underscores our commitment to empowering Indian businesses with cutting-edge automation solutions," said Arun Balasubramanian, Vice President & Managing Director, India & South Asia, UiPath.

"These data centers represent a pivotal step in our mission to democratize automation and drive digital transformation globally. By bringing the UiPath Automation Cloud closer to our Indian customers, we aim to deliver unparalleled value, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of automation," Balasubramanian said.

With the new data centers in Pune and Chennai, UiPath will now have cloud regions in India, the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

