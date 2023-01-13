UK International London Beauty School Launched its 3rd Academy in Rajouri Garden Delhi

After running successfully Noida & London branches UK International London Beauty School, the fastest-growing Beauty school is adding another feather to its cap, Abdul Khan & Uzma Khan announced the launch of their 3rd Beauty School at (Rajouri Garden) Delhi.

CEO & Founder Abdul Khan revealed plans to expand the salon's footprint in north India, particularly in towns like Agra & Lucknow. The target audience for the beauty school is reportedly makeup artists and experts who want to become well-known personalities in the cosmetics and personal care industries. Makeup artists are among the most demanding jobs in the beauty industry. You must be smart, skilled, and quick to deliver services if you wish to succeed as a makeup artist.

Director Uzma Khan added more about the launch: that our students are actively working with several companies and salons over the country. We provide professional training, our trainers carry several years of work experience and they religiously share it with the students. some of the major topics in our course curriculum include Makeup, Hair, Beauty, aesthetics Nail art, cosmetology, Cidesco, 3D makeup, HD Makeup, Fantasy Makeup, airbrush makeup, glamour makeup, party makeup, thematic makeover, hairdos, corrective makeup, Diamond airbrush, prosthetic makeup, model portfolio, corporate makeup, television makeup, theatre makeup, etc.

A brand in the industry of beauty makeup and glamour. India's No. 1 award-winning beauty and makeup academy under one roof offers services related to beauty and makeup. UK International beauty and makeup education academy located in Noida Sector-2 offers beauty courses. And those who can't attend the beauty and makeup classes physically can attend the Online Courses. Online beauty and makeup courses include Beauty, Makeup, Hair, Nail Art, Grooming, Digital Marketing, and many more. Online Classes are given to the students by celebrity makeup trainers and International makeup trainers. Apart from beauty and makeup education courses UK International is offering beauty home services with the name Mygeniee. Mygeniee home beauty services bring forth to your doorsteps. Wish to be beautiful will be fulfilled by Mygeniee home beauty service. At your preferred location and time can book Mygeniee home beauty service.

The world has changed as well as the learning and teaching techniques have also changed. People are exploring their career in the glamorous world (fashion Runways, Fashions shows, Beauty Pageants, film shooting, modeling, etc.) but without knowing about hair and skin this industry is incomplete. Most of the time we flaunt our hands and it shows our grooming show can we stay apart from this industry. We also beautify the nails with different and latest techniques because these four skills complement each other and make a perfect package. Is it possible to get yourself trained under one roof? "YES" Under the shadow of the UK International Beauty School Which is not only famous and a leader in India but it's expansions are pan Asia and different parts of the world It is the most famous and recognized fashion make-up, Hair, Beauty, and Nail school in India and Asia offering students the best and most comprehensive Make-up, Hair, Aesthetics, Nail art & Extension, Hair Extension & Care and Cosmetology Courses, etc. under one roof. We also offer worldwide CIDESCO-approved media makeup & Aesthetic courses which are internationally recognized throughout the world.

As an entrepreneur in the industry of Real-estate, Import- Export, Medical Tourism & NGO After running this multiple business successfully for a couple of years this idea was conceived by Uzma Khan & Abdul Hasib Khan dreams come true in the shape of UK International Beauty school, an independent school devoted entirely to education in Make-up, Hair, Aesthetics, Nail art & Extension, Hair Extension & Care and Cosmetology applications, and its allied industries. From their experience in Using all their prior knowledge and experience, they have gathered the elite and well qualified, and experienced trainers of the make-up, Hair, Beauty & Nail industry to pass on their experience, technical knowledge, and pro skills -how to become the next generation of aspiring makeup artists, hair experts, pro aesthetician, and nail artist as we mentioned earlier that it will be a nice soothing journey with UKIBS, after getting down from UKIBS Train you will be a transforming personality and ready to face the challenges.

5,000 + students have already passed out from UKIBS and set up their careers with renowned brands and some are doing freelancing while a few of them started their salons & studios in various locations of India and another part of the globe. Our corporate office is situated in Noida. We are not limited to any one brand, we believe in multi-brands and for this, we offer students to enhance their knowledge at a vast scale and change their overall personality into a multitasked pro. The school aims wherever possible to keep course prices realistic and affordable, making them good value for money.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor