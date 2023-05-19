Ultimate Bollywood-Sufi fusion song, Habibi, OUT NOW

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/ATK): Upcoming independent artist, Hazzar aka Tausif & Zee Music Company are proud to present the latest single, Habibi. The song features Moroccan beauty Soundous Moufakir, who is known for her successful turns in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla.

Habibi brings together the best of both worlds- Bollywood & Sufi - and delivers an addictive, energetic, and rhythmic experience. The song has Moroccan beauty, Soundous Moufakir, alongside the maestro for the chorus work.

Produced by Time Films & Stash Box Media, Habibi is directed by Somik Bhattacharya. Inspired by Sufi and pop-rock music, Habibi is shot in the wonderful sand dunes of the magnificent city of Jaisalmer. The artist, Hazzar aka Tausif, has been making music since 2018. A fresh perspective with an artistic approach is the speciality of Hazzar. Painting (audio-only album) and the track Darr previously released through Zee Music Co paved the way for the recognition he deserves in the world of music.

The current release of Habibi is already giving music lovers goosebumps, which is expected to continue in the upcoming months as Hazzar aka Tausif comes up with more harmonic vibes to keep everyone entertained. Habibi is assuredly to sweep the audience away with its fantastic sounds and unforgettable melody.

Checkout the song here - https://youtu.be/QNXZrf2nvME

