Ultimate Guide to Effective DIY Hair Treatments: Safety, Effectiveness, and Tips

New Delhi (India), March 27: Day in and day out we are exposed to the harsh effects of heat, dirt, and population, our hair takes years of abuse of products and conditions we place them in. These external variations impact the structure of our hair strands to a great extent.

As per a 2020 article from the International Journal of Trichology, when a hair strand is extended, the hair breaks at a point where the hair is the weakest. For weak hair, the hair treatment comes in for repair.

Natural home-based hair treatments

To achieve long and lustrous hair, we need to give proper attention to hair care. DIY hair treatments are a natural and effective way to repair damaged hair.

Here are some home-based hair treatments below:

Coconut oil

As per the 2020 article from the International Journal of Trichology, coconut oil is very effective as they have occlusive action and fills up the micro-spaces on the scalp. These strengthen the weakest links of hair and reduce the effects of hair surface abuse. Coconut oil easily penetrates the hair shaft to reduce protein loss in damaged as well as healthy hair.

How to use: Warm a tablespoon or two of coconut oil and apply on hair ends. It must be on for 30 minutes to a few hours as per your hair type. Then wash with a gentle shampoo to get moisturized hair.

Olive oil

Olive oil’s main component is the Olean and some others. It acts as a protective agent from UV light and covers the hair cuticles sealing moisture in.

How to use: Around a tablespoon or two of Olive oil can be applied to hair ends. Leave it on for 30 minutes or few hours. Use a gentle shampoo to wash it.

Fenugreek seed

It contains several alkaloids that act as anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal agents. It helps strengthen and moisturize hair.

How to use: A cup of fenugreek seeds and water must be soaked overnight. Grind it and massage this paste in the hair. Leave it on the hair for 10-15 minutes and wash off with mild shampoo.

Essential oils treatment

Essential oils act as antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial on scalp hair and help repair damaged shaft hair. Choose oils like sage, peppermint, chamomile, rosemary, thyme, etc.

Sage oil: It is very useful in hair growth when diluted and applied on the scalp.

Lavender oil: It stimulates hair growth through hair follicle growth and enhanced blood flow to scalp.

Peppermint oil: It is involved in increasing scalp thickness and the number of hair follicles. The menthol in it dilates blood vessels promoting hair growth.

Chamomile oil: It helps in hair growth with consistent use.

Rosemary oil: It promotes hair growth and reduces pain and stress lifting your mood.

Thyme oil: It strengthens hair and decreases hair loss. It helps better circulation to scalp.

How to use: Put 5-6 drops of any one the essential oils into around 2 tablespoons of almond oil. Massage the oil into the hair and scalp and then wrap it with a hot towel over the head. Leave for 30 minutes and then shampoo the hair for best results.

Castor oil

It consists of fatty acids that nourish hair follicles as they penetrate easily suggests a 2022 article from the International Journal of Trichology. It protects the scalp and hair shaft from fungal or microbial infections and promotes hair growth.

Apply around a tablespoon of castor oil evenly to the hair ends. Let it on for 30 minutes to some hours to get maximum benefit.

Banana

According to a 2017 article, bananas stimulate the healing of hair and scalp disorders. They hydrate, reduce frizziness, and split ends.

How to use: Take 2 ripe bananas, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, and 1 tablespoon of honey. Grind it into a paste and apply it to the scalp and hair. Wash it after 15-20 minutes.

Scalp exercises

According to a 2016 article, scalp massage results in increased hair thickness. Around 5-10 minutes of massage with your fingertips stimulates blood flow and relieves stress to a great extent.

The inversion technique is also used quite frequently, it involves tilting the head upside down for a few minutes daily, which increases blood flow and enhances hair growth.

Diet tips

It is necessary to also understand that a healthy diet and nutrition play a key role in hair health. The diet needs to include protein, carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, grains, and some fat.

Protein-rich foods like beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds, meat, fish, dairy products, and soy products are excellent. Carbohydrate-rich foods including unprocessed white grains, beans, vegetables, etc are good for hair health. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and minerals like citrus fruits, mango, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and many more are very beneficial to us.

Some Other hair treatments

Keratin hair treatment

Keratin is a protein in our hair that strengthens hair cells. It reduces frizzy and damaged hair and smoothens it up. A keratin-based product is applied to the hair and kept for the recommended time as per instructions on specific products.

There are certain adverse effects related to this form of treatment like scalp and eye irritation. Many keratin-based products may contain formaldehyde or other chemicals that may cause allergic reactions, coughing, and vomiting. Persistent use of these products may even damage hair further.

Cysteine hair treatment

Cysteine is an amino acid present in protein-packed foods like meat, fish, dairy, eggs, some plant foods, etc. This treatment restores amino acid levels in hair. A cysteine-rich solution or serum is applied to damp hair. It is left on for 20-30 minutes. Then it is rinsed with water. It is not suitable for sensitive scalp and skin.

According to a study published in the American Academy of Dermatology, it has been found that 75% of men feel less confident following the onset of hair loss especially while speaking or interacting with women. 40% of women with hair loss have marital problems.

So, if you wish to slow hair fall down or are wondering how to grow hair faster, different hair treatments are available for the same. Early treatment from a good hair doctor or hair specialist works the best to prevent hair loss and maintain healthy hair. Therefore, it is advisable to start treatment from the best hair doctor at the earliest.

Homeopathic remedies for Healthy Hair

