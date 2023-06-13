UnCover by Meddo launch their first Laser, Skin, and Hair Clinic in Gurgaon; Inaugurated by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 13: UnCover Laser, Skin and Hair Clinic proudly announces the highly anticipated grand launch of its first-ever clinic in Gurgaon. The event was an extraordinary celebration of the brand's vision, dedicated to enhancing the original you. Notable personalities and esteemed guests, including renowned celebrity Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, graced the occasion, making it an evening to remember. Sahni congratulated the team on the occasion and added, "UnCover is a beautiful facility, and I wish Kochhar and his brilliant team the very best."

During the launch, over 30 influential beauty and lifestyle social media creators witnessed firsthand the range of luxurious services offered by UnCover. Demonstrations featuring cutting-edge treatments like Laser Hair Reduction, HydraFacial MD, and GFC Hair Treatment captivated the audience. The event also featured enlightening sessions and a Q&A round with distinguished dermatologists, addressing common misconceptions and providing valuable insights into skin and hair health.

UnCover offers affordable luxury without compromising quality. The clinic is dedicated to helping people look and feel their best, promoting self-confidence.

Saurabh Kochhar, CEO & Founder, UnCover By Meddo, addressed the audience by stating, "UnCover is an omni-channel aesthetic platform that stands for enhancing the original you. We make luxury affordable and accessible for Indian skin tones. We bring the world's best technology along with dermatologists from top institutions to personalise skin and hair health for you. We also provide at-home services."

Through their extensive experience and successful track record of touching the lives of over 20 million patients, the company has learned invaluable lessons and insights. Their mission is to make world-class technologies accessible to all, without compromising on affordability.

UnCover Laser, Skin and Hair Clinic has the best state-of-the-art equipment in the aesthetic industry, including the esteemed Alma Suprano Titanium and HydraFacial Elite MD, both of which are US-FDA approved. These cutting-edge technologies, combined with the expertise of dermatologists hailing from prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, set the clinic apart.

Their commitment to an omni-channel approach set them apart. The company provides unparalleled convenience to their audience, offering them the option to book sessions from the comfort of their homes or visit the clinic. This unique approach ensures that their specialized treatments cater to the diverse needs of Indian skin.

UnCover Laser, Skin and Hair Clinic is poised to redefine the beauty and wellness landscape in India. With its focus on personalized and specialized treatments, the clinic strives to empower individuals to embrace their uniqueness and discover their inherent beauty.

UnCover's Instagram handle - https://www.instagram.com/uncoverbymeddo/?hl=en

