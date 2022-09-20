UnfoldU Foundation comes up with Free digital education worth Rs. 9,000 Crore annually to 1 crore school students, Jio supports the move

September 20: Founded by Mr. Harish Kumar Bajaj on the occasion of Teachers’ Day this month, the UnfoldU Foundation is committed to making substantial efforts in the direction of the betterment of society as a whole. The Foundation is focused on contributing significantly in the fields of education, women empowerment, skill development, sanitation, health and the environment.

Mr. Harish Kumar Bajaj, NRI and chairman of the Foundation, is passionate about adding value to the lives of the Indian masses. He has dedicated the UnfoldU Foundation towards furthering his father, Mr. Ram Chander Bajaj’s dream of helping society and uplifting the lives of the underprivileged across the board in every walk of life. Mr. Ram Chander Bajaj, who has been awarded the presidential award for his selfless contribution in the field of education, is himself guiding and mentoring the foundation team to contribute to a better tomorrow.

With a well-organized volunteer base, the UnfoldU Foundation extends its primary focus on providing world-class digital education to school students and that too for free. It does so through the contribution of UnfoldU Online Solutions Private Limited, a leading digital education brand recognized and appreciated by big names like Forbes, Business Connect, CIO Review Magazines and other media houses like Zee and The Hindustan Times.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day in the month of September, the UnfoldU Foundation has been launched with a never heard campaign, “My Study My Time”, which is designed and developed with the intention of making digital education more interesting and value-adding than it already is. The idea is to provide students and people with a platform that helps them navigate through the sometimes confusing plethora of educational resources available online.

“My Study My Time” is an of its kind programme holding effective solutions to student and parent problems and is a socially responsible step where UnfoldU Foundation will be contributing significantly in bringing advanced digital education to normal households. This is going to be an initiative of its own kind because under this programme, UnfoldU Foundation, in association with UnfoldU Online Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is offering free digital education worth Rs. 9,000 crores annually to 1 crore school students from KG to 12th classes.

Talking about the launch of the new programme, “My Study My Time”, Mr. Harish Kumar Bajaj said, “We are confident that this initiative will do wonders in the realm of digital education. Now that education is available online with just a few clicks, it is important to maintain its quality and authenticity of the same. With this programme, I and everyone at UnfoldU Foundation sincerely wish that through this initiative, we will move a step ahead in refining digital education and that too for free for the end user.”

The UnfoldU Foundation is actively working in different states under this programme, like – Rajasthan, Haryana, Orissa, Bihar, and Punjab and extends an invitation to different households, educational institutions, corporates and NGOs to join hands in bringing this digital education revolution to the next level.

In the future, the UnfoldU Foundation plans to take its activities and benefits to an even wider and bigger level. The Foundation wants to be able to serve school-going children and provide quality and free digital education to more and more students. Now that major organizations, along with public and private entities, have also shown interest in donating to the Foundation, UnfoldU is paving a path for helping students free of cost.

Moreover, the efforts and contribution of UnfoldU Foundation are strengthened with the involvement of the Jio group as well because soon, the students will be able to register through different Jio platforms like Jio STB, Jio Phone, Jio Laptops and Jio browsers.

With centralized management of UnfoldU Foundation, which is taking care of the concerned teams, the foundation representatives are directly involved in the field executions where they mark the area/group/institution or any social establishment which can be helped and supported. UnfoldU Foundation has also gathered the support of corporates that are showing interest in associating with the Foundation under their Corporate Social Responsibility activity. The UnfoldU Foundation makes sure that each help should benefit the right and needy individual. Their targets are big, but the commitments are even bigger.

To associate and contribute, contact us-

Email: info@unfoldufoundation.org

Mobile- 7087233710

www.unfoldufoundation.org

