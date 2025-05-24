Unihealth Hospitals Reports 63% YoY Growth in Net Profit for H2 FY25

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: UniHealth Hospitals Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare provider with extensive operations across Africaincluding hospitals, medical centres, consultancy, pharma distribution, and medical travelhas released its Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial highlights

H2 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 33.15 Cr, YoY growth of 20.56%

- EBITDA of Rs 11.91 Cr, YoY growth of 5.19%

- EBITDA Margin of 35.92%, YoY change of -525 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 9.91 Cr, YoY growth of 63.48%

- Net Profit Margin of 29.89%, YoY growth of 785 Bps

- EPS of Rs 6.44, YoY growth of 63.45%

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 58.41 Cr, YoY growth of 16.01%

- EBITDA of Rs 21.32 Cr, YoY growth of 10.56%

- EBITDA Margin of 36.49%, YoY change of -180 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 15.14 Cr, YoY growth of 46.89%

- Net Profit Margin of 25.92%, YoY growth of 545 Bps

- EPS of Rs 9.83, YoY growth of 28.16%

Other Key Highlights:

* In FY25, the company reported the following segmental revenue distribution:

* Hospitals & Medical Centres contributed Rs 48.01 Cr, accounting for 82.19% of the total revenue.

* Consultancy Services generated Rs 2.52 Cr

* Exports & Distribution brought in Rs 5.06 Cr

* Other Income stood at Rs 2.82 Cr

* Geographically, Uganda was the largest contributor with 74.45% of total revenue. India followed with a contribution of 15.81%. Nigeria accounted for 7.71% of the total revenue. Tanzania contributed 1.10%, while UAE and Mauritius contributed 0.73% and 0.20%, respectively.

* Operational Performance:

* Average Bed Occupancy Rate: 58%

* Annual Procedures Performed: 1,700+

* Beds Under Consultancy Services: 1,300+ beds across multiple locations

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals said, "H2 FY25 marked a strong performance for UniHealth, with consolidated revenue and profitability reflecting our commitment to high-quality, accessible healthcare. Our multi-specialty tertiary care hospital in Navi Mumbai is progressing well and will be operational soon.

The healthcare industry is transforming with increased investments, rising insurance penetration, and growing medical tourismespecially in India. While consolidation continues at the top, opportunities in the 50-200 bed segment are growing. UniHealth is well-positioned to deliver quality, affordable care in regional markets, with strong demand in African markets reinforcing our focus on emerging geographies.

Looking ahead, UniHealth aims to build a sustainable, scalable healthcare platform across India and East Africa. Besides Navi Mumbai, expansions in Nashik and Pune are advancing, expected to add over 500 beds in FY26. Our asset-light strategy targets 1,000 new beds over three years. We remain committed to long-term value and meeting demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare."

Dr. Anurag Shah, Founder and Director of UniHealth Hospitals added, "A key highlight during this FY was launching our advanced IVF and Fertility Centre at UMC Victoria Hospital, Uganda, addressing significant unmet needs of women facing infertility related challenges in the region. To expand our out-reach and ensure increased accessibility to quality care, we have also commissioned the first UMC Clinic in Kyanja, Uganda. We aim to expand our network of clinics by adding another 4-5 clinics during this fiscal."

H2 FY25 Highlights of Unihealth Hospitals Limited

India Entry Milestone

* UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group marks its India foray with a 60-bed tertiary care hospital in Navi Mumbai, set to open by July 2025, as part of its broader plan to establish 5+ hospitals in western India and strengthen India-Africa healthcare collaboration.

Promoter Capital Boost

* Unihealth Hospitals' promoters, Dr. Akshay Parmar and Dr. Anurag Shah, will infuse Rs10.57 Cr via 7,00,000 warrants at Rs151 each, converting to equity within 18 months to support the company's expansion in India and Africa.

Advanced IVF Launch

* UniHealth Hospitals has inaugurated a high-tech IVF and Fertility Centre at UMC Victoria Hospital in Uganda, addressing rising infertility rates with advanced ART, expert care, and training programsstrengthening local healthcare and promoting reverse medical tourism.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor