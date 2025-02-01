Union Budget 2025-26: A Game Changer for India’s Organic Revolution

New Delhi [India], February 01: As a proud organic food brand committed to sustainable farming and promoting India's organic produce globally, we're thrilled to see the Union Budget 2025-26 shaping up to prioritize organic and natural farming. The government’s intent to double organic exports to $1 billion by FY26 and the proposed incentives to support farmers reflect a strong commitment to sustainability and global market leadership. These steps not only address challenges like pesticide residue norms but also offer farmers the support they need to transition to organic practices seamlessly.

The emphasis on certification, branding, and bio-input provision through resource centers is a game-changer for the organic industry. It aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver authentic, high-quality organic products while empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

We are equally excited about the proposed push for quality seeds from government universities and climate resilient farming practices. Ensuring farmers have access to localized seed production and improved crop varieties can significantly enhance productivity and strengthen India's agricultural backbone.

Moreover, the focus on digital literacy, farmer education, and tools like Agri Stack and e-NAM presents incredible opportunities to bridge gaps in precision farming and marketing. The vision of village-level digital kiosks as resource hubs resonates with our belief in empowering farmers with knowledge and market access.

As we await the Union Budget, we remain optimistic about its potential to accelerate India's journey toward becoming a global organic powerhouse. Here's to a future rooted in sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity!

