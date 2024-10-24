Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary felicitates WorldSkills 2024 winners

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, on Thursday felicitated the winners of WorldSkills 2024 competition which was recently held in Lyon, France.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary said, "It was a pleasure to interact with the Medal and Medallion of Excellence Winners from Team India who competed at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.They have displayed tremendous confidence and have become inspiring icons for the nation. India's performance in Lyon, with 16 accolades including four bronze medals, marks a significant step towards our goal of becoming the skill capital of the world. As industry demands a skilled workforce, discussions around skill benchmarking are gaining momentum. We now have a team that has excelled in Lyon, overcoming some of the toughest global standards."

The Union Minister emphasized that their achievements reflect not only their dedication but also the robustness of India's skilling ecosystem under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These accomplishments underscore our expanding expertise in both traditional crafts and emerging industries, positioning India as a rising global leader in key sectors.

Jayant Chaudhary also honored eight paralympic winners Praveen Kumar (Athletics), Ajit Singh Yadav (Athletics), Sharad Kumar (Athletics), Pranav Soorma (Athletics), Simran Sharma (Athletics), Rubina Francis (Shooting), Rakesh Kumar (Archery) and Preethi Pal (Athletics) who graced the facilitation ceremony of WorldSkill winners.

Preethi Pal is NSDC brand ambassador who had made history by securing India's first para-athletics medal at the Paralympics, winning bronze in the women's 100m T35 race at the 2024 Games in Paris. Veteran Paralympian and President PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) Devendra Jhajharia was the guest of honor at the event.

While honoring the nine Paralympic winners of Paris 2024, Jayant Chaudhary remarked, "Hard work is the key to overcoming challenges. The extraordinary achievements of the Paralympic team in Paris 2024, who triumphed against significant odds to secure 29 medals, embody this spirit."

India achieved remarkable success in Lyon, France, winning four Bronze medals in Patisserie and Confectionery, Industry 4.0, Hotel Reception, and Renewable Energy.

The winners were Ashwitha Police, Dhrumil Kumar Dhirendra Kumar Gandhi, Sathyajith Balakrishnan, Joethir Adithya Krishnapriya Ravikumar, and Amaresh Kumar Sahu. In addition to these victories, India earned 12 Medallions of Excellence, showcasing the country's skill and innovation across various trades. Competing against over 70 countries, the Indian delegation's success is a testament to their training and strong industry support.

Jayant Chaudhary awarded cash prize of Rs 06 lakh to four bronze medalists of WorldSkills, and two lakh each to the experts, who trained them. Another two lakh was awarded to 12 medallion winners, and one lakh each to the industry experts who trained them to face one of the toughest skilling competitions.

"I had the privilege of witnessing the WorldSkills competition firsthand in Lyon, and the intensity of the event was remarkable. The level of skill and competition on display was truly world-class, with each challenge pushing the participants to their limits. Despite the tough conditions and high standards, the Indian team remained calm, focused, and delivered outstanding performances. Their confidence and dedication under pressure filled us with immense pride. It was a testament to the exceptional training and support they received, and their achievements reflect the hard work and resilience they brought to the global stage," the Minister added.

Chief Executive Officer of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Managing Director, NSDC International (NSDCI) Ved Mani Tiwari said, "We have gathered here to honor WorldSkill winners. India achieving 13th rank globally and participated in 52 out over 60 skills. The industry experts including from, Suzuki, Exalta, NTTF, and the multiple sectoral skill councils of NSDC played a key role in the training and grooming of workers, and exposed them to world class preparation for them to excel. The accomplishments of the Indian delegation at WorldSkills 2024 mark a significant milestone in the nation's journey toward becoming a global hub for skilled talent. India's performance across key skills, and emerging fields like Industry 4.0 and Renewable Energy, highlights the nation's growing leadership in global skills excellence."

Tiwari also spoke about the steps ahead, saying, "Looking ahead, we are committed to further strengthening our approach to WorldSkills by making the training process even more structured and streamlined. This will ensure that our youth are better prepared for future competitions and equipped to consistently perform at the highest levels."

