Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds Textile Industry Bodies for Planning A Global Textile Fair In India, Unveiling its Logo and Website

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 21: Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal lauded industry bodies of the textile sector for their initiative in organising Bharat Tex 2024- the largest-ever textiles event. He was presiding over the curtain raiser event for the show at Vanijya Bhavan, New Delhi. Speaking at the event Goyal emphasized that Bharat Tex 2024 Expo is not just an event but a testament to India's commitment to becoming a global textile powerhouse. "With innovation, collaboration, and the Make in India spirit at its core, this expo is the embodiment of our 5F vision - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, making products not just for India but for the entire world," he added. He also hoped that the marquee event, Bharat Tex 2024 Expo would propel the industry's growth and showcase India's potential as a mature, competitive global sourcing destination in the global textile industry. The Minister also launched the fair logo, website and video at the event. He urged the industry to use this event to highlight India's global strengths, its sustainability initiatives as well as its strengths across the value chain.

The marquee event "Bharat Tex 2024" is scheduled to be held from 26-29 February 2024 at state-of-the-art, world-class iconic destinations Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi at IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi. Over 2,00,000 sqm exhibition area be utilised for organising this magnificent textile event.

Bharat Tex 2024 is envisaged to be the biggest textile event at the global level, with exhibitors and buyers from over 40 countries. Bharat Tex 2024 would be a comprehensive showcase of the entire textile industry value chain, from India's rich cultural heritage and textile traditions to the latest technological innovations. With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries, this mega event would include knowledge sessions, seminars and conferences, CEO roundtables, B2B & G2G meetings, besides strategic investment announcements, product launches and collaborations that would redefine the textile industry on a global scale. Live demonstrations, cultural events, and fashion presentations will provide an exceptionally creative and engaging environment, providing insights into the realms of textile, fashion, sustainability, and style originating from the heart of India. Designer, as well as brand exhibitions, fashion shows, sustainability workshops and expert talks, shall be the other highlights of the event. Bharat Tex 2024 is being planned as a consolidated and unique platform to position and showcase India's entire textile value chain and also highlight strengths in fashion, traditional crafts and sustainability initiatives.

Bharat Tex 2024 would not be just an exhibition, but an immersive experience. The expo will be a unique platform to bring together leading players from the Indian and Global textiles sector, besides highlighting the numerous existing and emerging opportunities, robust infrastructure, attractive incentives, and other benefits available in India for global investors and buyers. It would also represent a unique platform for global investors and buyers to explore India's strengths as a global manufacturer and consumer market.

The event is an industry-led initiative and is proposed to be organised jointly by the 11 Textile-related Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and other industry bodies. Naren Goenka, Chairman Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) made detailed presentations on the activities proposed in the fair.

The curtain raiser event was attended by industry associations, textile sector industry leaders besides senior officers from the ministries.

More information about Bharat Tex 2024 Expo is available at www.bharat-tex.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor