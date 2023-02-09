Uniphore acquires France-based Hexagone

Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, today announced that it has acquired Hexagone, which fuses various voice, visual and text-based data to provide AI-derived insights to help better understand human behavior. With this acquisition, Uniphore adds substantial enhancements in behavioral science to its industry-leading X Platform, ensuring customer conversations and queries are resolved with significant accuracy and empathy. As part of the acquisition, Hexagone founder and CEO Camille Srour, PhD, Behavioral Psychology, and his team of data scientists have joined Uniphore. Human conversations are complex. Many factors are at work when we speak, including our tone, visual cues, rate of speech, and word choices. Integration of Hexagone's technology into Uniphore's X platform will enhance the capability to fuse all data derived from computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), knowledge AI, and voice and tonal analysis to pick up behavioral and emotional cues. This in turn augments and assists humans in the future of work. With this enhancement of the emotion fusion technology, Uniphore can now help people perform their jobs with more ease and accuracy and provide better customer engagement.

"Conversations are the lifeblood of every business and being able to derive value from them is critical as companies compete to succeed," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO, Uniphore. "This acquisition brings unique capabilities to our X platform, making it the only platform that can fuse critical signals from different behavioral modalities in a conversation together. This ultimately provides organizations with the right information to make every conversation count." "From the beginning, Hexagone was built with a vision to take conversations and the value we extract from them to the next level," said Camille Srour, co-founder, Hexagone. "We are thrilled to join Uniphore and its conversational AI and automation platform, helping our emotional analysis technology reach customers everywhere."

The acquisition of Hexagone adds to Uniphore's innovation portfolio, which includes emotion AI, no code/low code development and knowledge AI. Serving customers in a range of industries from telecom and financial services to healthcare and hospitality, Uniphore also closed a $400M round of funding in 2022 at a $2.5 billion valuation. For more information, visit: www.uniphore.com; https://uniphore.wistia.com/medias/pryzhcr7nf

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor