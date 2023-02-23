Uniphore named a leader in 2022 Opus Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report

Uniphore, a leader in conversational AI and automation, today announced it was named a leader in the Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report. Uniphore is recognized for its suite of solutions that address critical needs in both CX and Sales functions. In this report, Opus evaluates vendors on their ability to "promote collaboration, accelerate sales, enhance employee productivity and job satisfaction, enable agent training, improve chatbots and intelligent assistants, and provide a defined competitive advantage," and scores them on business impact and vision, and product completeness. Click here for complimentary access to the report.

Conversations are a business' most valuable asset. With X platform as its foundation of AI, RPA and automation, Uniphore offers two comprehensive portfolios to address enterprise needs. Its U portfolio helps companies analyze every customer interaction across all channels to improve CX and EX while saving costs. Meanwhile, Q for Sales is the first-of-its-kind solution that brings video, emotion AI, and automation together to improve enterprise sales teams and effectively help them 'read the room.'

The report highlights Uniphore's key differentiators including:

- A low-code/no-code visual designer to support multimodal interactions

- Emotion AI capabilities that incorporate emotional intelligence, tonal analysis and behavioral science to better read the room

- Knowledge AI that enables companies to leverage existing data through comprehensive FAQs

"Our ratings reflect Uniphore's long-standing approach to conversational intelligence. Rather than focus on point solutions to self-service resources, agent screens or administrative consoles, Uniphore has built a foundational platform that enables enterprise customers to leverage the same information and technology across applications and departments," explained Dan Miller, founder and lead analyst, Opus Research. "This platform approach breaks down silos that traditionally stifle progress and opens the door to successful implementations and additional use cases."

"Uniphore is honored to be recognized as a leader - and to be the only company acknowledged across both CX and Sales," said Annie Weckesser, CMO at Uniphore. "Companies are tired of systems that don't work together or provide a complete picture of the conversations they are having with customers. With Uniphore's platform, we look at a company's entire ecosystem and match our AI capabilities to help businesses deliver stellar customer experiences, drive faster time to value and increase ROI."

