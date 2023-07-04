Unispace Brings Withum's Vision to Life with Innovative Office Design

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 4: Unispace, a global leader in creating people-centric spaces, is thrilled to announce the successful transformation of the office space for Withum, a prominent American accountancy and advisory firm. The project, located in the bustling heart of Bangalore, marks a significant milestone in Withum's journey towards achieving their ambitious growth goals.

Withum, known for its exceptional performance and revenue growth exceeding $450 million since its inception, sought a workspace that would not only accommodate their expanding workforce but also foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. Unispace took on the challenge of designing a space that would reflect Withum's aspirations and provide an inspiring environment for their employees.

Taking a holistic approach, Unispace incorporated a hybrid concept of neighborhoods and team clusters, promoting seamless collaboration and encouraging the flow of ideas among Withum's talented professionals. By creating dedicated huddle spaces, quiet rooms, and informal meeting areas, the design allows individuals to focus on complex tasks while also providing ample opportunities for interaction and idea exchange.

"At Unispace, our mission is to design spaces that are people-centric and enhance their well-being and productivity," said Abi Roni Mattom, Country Director, India at Unispace. "Withum's new office perfectly exemplifies this philosophy, as we meticulously considered their needs, preferences, and future growth aspirations throughout the entire design process."

The transformed office space not only embodies Withum's brand values but also fosters a sense of pride and excitement among its employees. With a thoughtfully chosen color palette, excellent acoustics, and optimal lighting, the space strikes a harmonious balance between aesthetics and functionality.

"We are delighted with the exceptional work done by Unispace in bringing our vision to life," said Abhinav Vijayaraghavan, India Office Leader, at Withum. "The new office space reflects our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being. It has surpassed our expectations and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our teams and the work we do for our clients."

Unispace's successful collaboration with Withum showcases its exceptional expertise in crafting work environments that truly transform, perfectly aligning with clients' distinct objectives and aspirations .

