United Nations Global Peace Council in Dubai Presents Excellence Award to Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11: Renowned medical specialist Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain has been awarded the prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Award 2024. The honor was presented during a grand ceremony held at the CM Conference Hall of the Delhi Assembly Building.

The event was organised by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) and graced by several dignitaries, including Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Shri Ram Niwas Goel, who presented the award to Dr. Jain.

Dr. Jain received this recognition for his exceptional contributions to "modern alternative medicine" in the treatment of critical illnesses. His pioneering efforts have established new benchmarks in addressing severe diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, and aplastic anemia.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Jain stated, "This honor is a matter of immense pride, and I dedicate it to the field of medicine. My dream is to bring global recognition to India's modern alternative medicine system."

Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President of the institute, lauded Dr. Jain's contributions and wished him continued success. Adding to his accolades, Dr. Jain was also honored with the United Nations Global Excellence Award by the United Nations Global Peace Council in a grand ceremony held in Dubai. Alongside this, he received an honorary doctorate from the USA International University.

These prestigious awards celebrate his groundbreaking contributions to the medical field and his efforts to combine traditional and modern alternative medicine for treating complex diseases. Dr. Jain's achievements mark a proud moment for the medical fraternity and India on the global stage.

