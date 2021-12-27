Universal Indian Entertainment Production hosts yet another glamorous Award Show glittering with renowned celebrities!

Winning an award is always a special moment for anyone in any part of the world in all industries.

Celebrities walking the red carpet is an exciting experience for one and all! Hosting an award function in honor of these stars is also quite a privilege. Hence, celebrations are in order as the Universal India Awards Show 2021 was a phenomenal success!

Universal India Awards are Asia's youngest fashion trade event. The event was first introduced by Jyoti Chaudhary, who has made a seamless transition from being a runway model & MTV Fame to a successful businesswoman.

Jyoti Chaudhary, a visionary of the entertainment industry quotes, "This event will play a pivotal role in the company's recognition and is also a testament to the skill, ingenuity and the vision of its creators. "Universal India Awards" is an honor to those who have highlighted and raised the bar of fashion over the years, and a tribute to those who have taken innovation and creativity to another level altogether". Universal India Awards was held by none other than her own production house, Universal Indian Entertainment Production. This production house was recently launched in March 2020. It is a group of fashionistas and creative individuals who have been working in the industry for the past ten years and more!

Naturally, the world of television entertainment in India is abuzz with the Universal Awards Show as a number of TV celebrities from all genres made their remarkable appearance at the show! In this glamorous gig, there was an overload of fun, excitement, paparazzi and even dance!

Distinguished stars of the TV industry like the hot Anushka sen, the handsome hunk Karanvir Sharma, Ridhima Pandit, and the famous Nazim Khilji were present. Everyone's favorite and world famous choreographer and dance judge Geeta Kapoor also made a striking appearance with the beauty Akshara Singh at the awards. The awards show also saw Geeta Kapoor shaking legs with Anushka Sen, Simran Ahuja and Sunny Waghchoure.

Moreover, that brings to notice the highly loved and followed entrepreneurs Golden Guys India (Sanjay Gujar & Sunny Waghchoure) were also present at the awards. Among those present, many other famous icons, like Debattama Shah, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Shruti Sharma were also seen. Viral Bhayani, the online content creator and fashion photographer, a personality that only top Bollywood artists have the privilege to meet, was also seen attending the party!

The bubbly Daisy Shah, the sassy Urvashi Rautela, Vishal Aditya Singh, Helly Shah and the hot Nikki Tamboli also graced the event with their sparkly presence! Akansha Puri was a goddess in red giving out Christmas vibes! Many others like Nimrit Ahluwalia, MahirPandhi, Nishant Malkhani, Sanjay Gagnani, Chahatt Khanna and Divya Agarwal made a splendid appearance in the Awards show.

Talking about winners and nominees, many star-studded actors and actresses present at the show were nominated for various titles. Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, the main leads of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani won prestigious awards! The dynamic duo won "The Best Jodi of Indian Television".

Also, while Debattama bagged the "Most Promising Actress Of The Year' award, Karanvir won the 'Trendsetter Of The Year' award! Ashnoor Kaur, another stunning actress won the 'Most Versatile Actress of the Year' award and even commented on 2021 ending on a good note. Thanking the Universal India Awards was Donal Bisht who won the "Most Loved Personality of the year 2021".

The talent showcased in the world of television is more than what one can fathom or even award. Felicitating and congratulating one on their effort, skill and talent is what Universal India Awards is all about. After a long time a live event was hosted and we at Universal Indian Entertainment Production made it a point to give out fun-filled and positive vibes post pandemic. We have and will always aim to shape a brighter and glamorous future for the fashion industry!

This story is provided by GIPR.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor