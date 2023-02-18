Universal Sompo General Insurance in Collaboration with Yashlok Welfare Foundation Donates Helmets to the Mumbai Traffic Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: In a city-level event organized by Yashlok Foundation in Mumbai today, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis distributed helmets produced by a joint collaboration of Universal Sompo General Insurance and Yashlok Welfare Foundation to the Mumbai Traffic Police as an effort to achieve road safety through upskilling of the disadvantaged segment of the society.

Universal Sompo General Insurance, has joined hands with Yashlok Welfare Foundation to work towards sustainable livelihood for people with disabilities, underprivileged women and youth. Through this unique skill development program, beneficiaries were trained and employed for manufacturing helmets for Mumbai Traffic Police. These Helmets will act as one of the crucial instruments to promote Road Safety Awareness on the streets of Mumbai. A total of 2600 helmets will be provided free of cost to the Mumbai Traffic Police out of which 1000 helmets were donated by Universal Sompo General Insurance Company.

Sharad Mathur, Managing Director & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance, stated on the occasion, “Road accidents have become very common due to vehicle collisions and ignorance of proper road safety measures. Wearing helmets and seat belts could highly reduce the number of casualties during an accident. Universal Sompo is pleased to support the social cause by presenting Helmets which are made of recycled plastic. These Helmets are manufactured by people with disabilities and underprivileged women.” Mathur further added, “Helmets would be donned by Mumbai Traffic Police and will act as an instrument to promote road safety awareness across Mumbai city.”

Alok Adhikari, founder of Yashlok Welfare Foundation said, “This project was designed by Yashlok Welfare Foundation with the aim of empowering underprivileged people by up-skilling them and facilitating access to a sustainable source of employment.”

About Universal Sompo General Insurance

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd. is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd., Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. It offers a wide-range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments.

About Yashlok Foundation

Yashlok Welfare Foundation is an NGO, dedicated to empowering the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society by providing education, skill development and employment.

