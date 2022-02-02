UnivReach connects 4000 plus students to Universities from over 5 countries

University Connection is successfully bridging the gap between students and universities by providing unbiased guidance and facilitation on colleges and scholarships.

In close to a decade, University Connection has impacted over 10,000 students across the country. University Connection curated India's first series of a location-specific virtual college fair, UnivReach, which began in September 2021 and concluded with its 10th college fair on 28th January 2022.

With UnivReach being India's first location-specific program for universities, University Connection aims to bring together universities and students by expanding the focus towards smaller cities and towns. #NotJustintheBigCities is their popular hashtag. The college fair was conducted in over 25 cities across states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, East Zone states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi NCR. The fair consisted of 10 events and has already witnessed the cumulative participation of more than 4,000 students from over 50 schools in under three months.

Commenting on the success of UnivReach, Charushilla Narula Bajpai, Founder Director and Key Mentor of University Connection said, "The COVID pandemic forced thousands of schools to reinvent their placement programs and anxious students had difficulty in selecting the right college and universities to advance their careers. The primary objective of the fair was to provide equal access to all students, not just restricting to the big cities, but also from smaller towns and beyond. The fair had sessions on profile building, scholarships, busting myths around studying abroad, reimagining technology education, and panel discussions on how foreign universities and some Indian universities can be ideal destinations for further studies. We are delighted to receive great feedback from the students, parents, and heads of university faculties on how the UnivReach fair is already revolutionizing university outreach in today's challenging scenario."

According to Neeta Bali, Principal, GD Goenka World School says, "In a diverse country like ours, a localized virtual college fair makes so much sense. UnivReach is just the bridge that universities, schools, and families need. We are excited to have our high schoolers participating in UnivReach."

UnivReach fair was designed to provide professionally curated access to over 10,000 students from 250 schools across India. UnivReach witnessed keen participation of universities from the USA, India, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Some of the universities that participated in the Pan India events were Indiana Unversity, York University, University of Exeter, Ontario Tech University, Ohio University, The University of Queensland, University of Waterloo, Trinity College Dublin, University of Windsor, University of Western Ontario, Istituto Marangoni, Ashoka University, KREA University, University of Guelph, The University of British Columbia and many others.

University Connection (UC) provides a trustworthy career and college planning framework that guides high school students (Grades 9-12) and college students for MBA, LLM, MS, and other applications. From profile building, college essays to the complete application admission schedule, University Connection handholds the students through the whole process.

University Connection is often enrolled by schools/universities to build and strengthen their career services division which includes top schools in Delhi NCR to those even in the outskirts. University Connection was awarded the Best Career Counseling Company at the EdTech Awards 2020.

UC mentors work closely with students and families and are highly scholarship-centric. Collectively, these students have received close to 50 million dollars in scholarships in less than 3 years. UC is a member of the prestigious International Association of College Admission Counselors (IACAC) - a worldwide group.

UC is on a mission to establish an enhanced ecosystem of mentorship that empowers students and families to make wise career choices and facilities college planning decisions that focus on their strengths and are grounded in research, distinction, commitment, and fortitude. UC's core values of trust and life-long learning are reflective in their team that is popularly known as the Orange Team!

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor