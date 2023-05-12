Unleash Dominance: The First-Ever BMW X3 M40i Launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 12 (/BusinessWire India): The first-ever BMW X3 M40i was launched in India today. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The first-ever BMW X3 M40i is available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards.

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i has sporty characters and it impresses with its perfectly measured balance of dynamics, comfort and efficiency together with a high level of everyday practicability. A compelling exterior design, electrified engine efficiency, and superior handling bring out the exceptional performance built into the BMW X3 M40i.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Engineered by M, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive elevates the sporty, modern BMW X3 to the realm of M. Its introduction builds on the enormous success of M powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. With its phenomenal engine power, fine-tuned handling, and an appearance designed by BMW M - the first-ever BMW X3 M40i is a dominating force, no matter where the road leads. This new M interpretation of the BMW X3 takes the excitement a notch higher into the Sports Activity Vehicle range."

The car is available at an attractive ex-showroom price as follows -

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i: INR 86,50,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i is available in following metallic paintworks - Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. It features the exclusive Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i.

The exterior design of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i ensures a greater focus on sportiness and "X-ness". The specific BMW M kidney grille bears the typical M double grille bars in high-gloss black and with an M logo. The front features adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function. The M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. The aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black, the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome and the striking "Two Teeth" design ensure a distinctive look. Fitted with the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features, the window graphics and roof rails, frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille are finished in high-gloss black. The BMW X3 M40i is fitted as standard with 20-inch M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with red brake calipers.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. The M interior trim finishers Carbon Fibre ensures an exclusive motorsport atmosphere in the cockpit of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i. The M leather steering wheel with multifunction, contrast stitching in M colours and an open 6 o'clock spoke add a further sporty touch to the interior. The overall comfort is enhanced due to the exclusive functions such as electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package. The M Seat belts add to the powerful look of the car's interiors. Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel.

The M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder engine in the first-ever BMW X3 M40i ensures supreme and efficient mobility. The in-line petrol engine produces an output of 265 kW / 360hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,900 - 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.

The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard.

BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. The standard M Sport differential enhances traction and cornering by electronically controlling the distribution of power to each individual wheel. It helps to avoid understeer and oversteer in situations involving multiple changes of direction and load. An Adaptive M suspension is available offering a great spread between riding comfort and sportiness. The Variable Sport Steering is precise and responsive even when only a slight steering input is applied. The M Sport brakes provide excellent braking performance and intuitive feel, whether negotiating city streets or driving around a circuit on a track day. The brake calipers are painted red and display the M logo. The BMW Performance Control System increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3" screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. BMW Head-Up display projects information discretely in the driver's field of vision. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with 360 camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The car features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and individually adjustable equalizing.

BMW EfficientDynamics include features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Active Air Stream Kidney Grille, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch with different driving modes such as COMFORT/ECO PRO/SPORT/SPORT+ and many other innovative technologies.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

