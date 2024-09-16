Unleashing the Power of Youth: Pavan Sindhi’s Electrifying Speech at Youth Dharm Sansad 2024

New Delhi [India] September 16: The ‘Youth Dharm Sansad-2024’ event, held in Haridwar, witnessed esteemed guests Pavan Sindhi, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, and Acharya Mithilesanandini Sharan Ji Maharaj address the youth.

Prominent figures such as Baba Ramdev, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Champat Rai, and Sunil Ambekar were also present. Pavan Sindhi emphasized Swami Vivekananda’s principles and vision, encouraging youth to contribute to the nation’s development. Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj stated, “It is our duty to make youth responsible towards the nation.” Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj added, “Our objective is to inspire youth to contribute to the nation’s development.”

Acharya Mithilesanandini Sharan Ji Maharaj said, “Our goal is to provide youth with opportunities to learn about Swami Vivekananda’s principles.”

The youth attentively listened to the distinguished guests and pledged to adopt their ideas. This event will help make youth more responsible towards the nation.

The ‘Youth Dharm Sansad-2024’ event successfully provided a platform for youth to learn about Swami Vivekananda’s principles. We hope this event will bring positive change in the lives of youth and inspire them to play a vital role in the nation’s development.

