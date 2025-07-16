Unlock The Power Of Investing Wisely With Digital Gold On The Wizely App!

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Buying digital gold on the Wizely App allows savvy users to invest in 24K, 99.99% pure gold with a minimum investment of just Rs. 100 with access to live gold rates 24X7.

Apart from eliminating safety and purity concerns, Wizely ensures that investing in gold is accessible to all, irrespective of savings, income, or market knowledge. Read on to know how Wizely is innovating gold investment in 2025.

What Makes Wizely a Smart Option

Here's how Wizely is making investing in gold easier.

Simplified Registration

The entire investment process, from KYC (Know Your Customer) formalities to buying and selling, takes place online through the app. There is no physical paperwork, and users don't need a Demat account. This significantly simplifies the entire experience.

Access to the Latest Gold Rate

The Wizely App provides real-time updates of gold prices. This enables customers to make informed decisions about when to buy or sell, helping maximise their returns.

The dashboard provides a complete breakdown of the amount of gold purchased and the applicable GST, ensuring the customer has complete clarity.

Flexible and Fractional Purchase

With Wizely, anyone can buy gold in small fractions. Customers don't need to save up for an entire gram or more. This allows for flexible investment, where one can invest small amounts regularly and gradually build one's gold portfolio. Users can start investing in gold with as little as Rs. 100.

Secure and Transparent

Gold is stored in insured, bank-grade vaults, removing the risks and inconveniences associated with physical gold storage. Wizely partners with reputable digital gold providers, such as SafeGold, and trusted storage partners, adding a layer of security.

Swift Withdrawal and Conversion

Users can buy or sell their digital gold directly from the app at any time, and the funds are typically credited to their bank account instantly. This high liquidity makes digital gold a flexible investment, providing quick access to funds when needed.

Benefits of Digital Gold Over Physical Gold

Customers may consider investing in digital gold instead of physical gold for the following reasons.

Convenience

Digital gold can be purchased and sold online with just a few clicks through various platforms, including digital gold apps. This eliminates the need to visit a jeweller or find a buyer. Unlike physical gold, which is limited by business hours, a digital gold app operates 24X7, allowing users to buy or sell at any time.

Fractional Ownership

One can buy digital gold in very small denominations, such as 0.01 grams. This makes gold investment accessible to a wider range of investors, even those with limited capital, allowing for systematic investments.

Eliminates Storage Hassles

One of the biggest concerns with physical gold is its storage. Customers need to put in time and effort to either store in it a bank locker or at home by investing in a safe. Digital gold does away with these hassles.

The provider ensures that physical gold that is equivalent to a user's digital purchase is stored in highly secure insured vaults. This eliminates the customer's personal responsibility and the risks of theft, loss, or damage.

Guaranteed Purity

When a user buys digital gold, they are typically assured of 24k, 99.99% pure gold. This eliminates concerns about the purity and authenticity that can arise with physical gold.

No Making Charges

Digital gold on the Wizely App does not involve any making charges. This is a significant cost associated with gold jewellery and reduces one's investment value. Since these additional costs are not applicable, the full value of a user's investment goes toward owning gold.

Steps to Buy Digital Gold on the Wizley App

When one is ready to invest in digital gold on the Wizley App, the process is simple.

- Step 1: Download the Wizley App from the App Store or Play Store

- Step 2: Register with a mobile number and email address

- Step 3: Set up a PIN for security

- Step 4: Click on 'Gold' on the bottom tab

- Step 5: Check the current gold rate on the dashboard

- Step 6: Tap on 'Buy Gold'

- Step 7: Enter the amount or the weight of gold to invest in

- Step 8: Click on 'Complete KYC' and add PAN card details

- Step 9: Invest using UPI

- Step 10: Wait for confirmation

Once the payment is successful, customers can track and manage their investments directly on the app.

By combining the traditional value and stability of gold with the convenience and efficiency of modern technology, Wizely is a smart choice for both new and experienced investors. By simply downloading the app on their smartphone, users can invest in digital gold on the Wizely App at any time and from anywhere.

