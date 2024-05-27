Uno Lona Academy’s Creative Future Event Successfully Concludes

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27: Uno Lona Academy (ULA) wrapped up its much-anticipated “Creative Futures” event, a two-day celebration dedicated to fostering career pathways in the creative arts for students. Held on May 25 and 26, 2024, the event brought together an impressive gathering of consultants, educators, counsellors, and colleges, with a total footfall of 150 people. This milestone event highlighted ULA’s commitment to nurturing creativity and building a robust ecosystem for creative career-building.

Event Overview

“Creative Futures” aimed to raise awareness about careers in the creative fields and provide attendees with the opportunity to interact with industry experts.

“India’s Creative Economy has a long way to go when compared to the global creative economy, and we believe that this event can help build the ecosystem for children at an early stage and contribute towards better creative education,” said Mr. Harsimran Juneja, Co-Founder of Uno Lona Academy.

The first day of “Creative Futures” was marked by a vibrant array of activities and sessions designed to inspire and educate. The event commenced with an inspiring exhibition showcasing various forms of creative work, followed by a mixed-media painting workshop where students and attendees explored diverse techniques in a hands-on setting. Participants also engaged in a pottery workshop, creating beautiful pieces under the guidance of expert artisans.

Avkash R Sharma from Amity University provided valuable insights on building a career in design. Renowned institutions such as Istituto Marangoni and Ms Sharmila Sagara from Anant National University gave presentations, and attendees learned the art of lino printing in a dedicated workshop. The second day was equally enriching, featuring workshops and sessions aimed at equipping students with essential skills and insights for their creative journeys.

Vaishali Shah from Oncourse guided students on building a strong portfolio, while alumni Sanika Shah and Nishika Bhagat shared their success stories. Amol Jhaveri from Ivy Prep provided strategies for test preparation for universities abroad, and Anupa Joshipura offered guidance on subject selection for 11th and 12th grades. The day also included a live performance by artist Sherril Sejpal and a session by Vishakha Kataria from AOEM on overseas education opportunities for art and design.

Unique Offerings

Uno Lona Academy offers a comprehensive ecosystem that combines the expertise of counsellors, educators, mentors, and portfolio-building resources under one roof, ensuring students receive the guidance and support they need to excel in their creative careers. Specializing in art and design education for K-12 students, the academy nurtures creativity and imagination, helping learners achieve bold futures. With two key courses—Foundation and Portfolio—ULA raises awareness about art and design career options, builds 21st-century skills, and provides pathways to higher education in arts, design, and architecture.

