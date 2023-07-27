Uno Minda unveils high performance in-car speakers in India, powered by Japanese No.1 sound technology leader, Onkyo

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: Ever noticed how suddenly a loud beat in your car can uplift your driving mood or those moments when you turned your car into a DJ, on those long drives with your friends? However, sometimes the pre-installed music speakers can barely do justice to the beats to match your mood, but upgrading to a quality speaker often becomes difficult when you have a limited budget. To bridge this gap, Uno Minda Ltd., a leading Tier 1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has unveiled its latest innovation, 3 Way Oval 400W Max Power Car Speakers (Ee09264A03), in the Indian aftermarkets. The most distinct quality of these speakers is their seamless and yet powerful bass and treble balance, made available at an affordable price, to suit the pocket of every music enthusiast.

The best part about these speakers is that they are built in an exclusive collaboration with Onkyo, a Japanese sound technology leader, to create an electrifying atmosphere that transforms every ride into a party.

These Uno Minda car speakers –Sound by Onkyo boast an array of top-class features like superior audio fidelity, 400W max power output, deeper bass, etc., for a visceral sonic experience. The speakers can also synchronize perfectly with any of the car's audio systems to deliver crystal clear sound with a thumping but impactful bass, because of their universally compatible design. Listeners will be able to unwind after a tiring day or enjoy great music with loved ones during trips.

On the launch, Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head – Accessories, Aftermarket Division, Uno Minda Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to officially launch the 3 Way Oval 400W - Max Power speakers. These speakers, like all Uno Minda models, feature Onkyo's cutting-edge audio technology to deliver uncompressed audio quality at an affordable price point, so our customers do not have to settle for less. And whether one prefers booming bass or soothing melodies, they deliver precise, deep, and immersive sound, allowing listeners to pump up the music volume to feel every beat and melody. "

He further added, "As a leading brand in automotive components, we are conscious of our role in driving the country's growth. So, we are pleased to inform you that these advanced/ new-age car speakers are produced in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, ensuring the highest levels of quality control and manufacturing standards to deliver the best to Indian audiophiles at an affordable price.”

Speaking of sturdiness and dependability, the speakers feature polypropylene cone woofers, powerful heavy magnets, and a 100% copper coil, all of which promise a deeper bass with an improved transient response as well as resistance to moisture and temperature changes. Additionally, the innovative design integration is not only easy to install but also dustproof. It can withstand vibrations and shocks easily while driving on rough terrain, which enhances the experience of listening to disruption-free music on the go.

The Uno Minda 3 Way Oval 400W - Max Power Car Speakers come with a 1-year warranty and are priced at MRP. 4990/-. The speakers are available at all leading online and offline retail stores including unomindakart, Flipkart and Amazon.

