UNOX Unveils Exclusive Mumbai Lounge, Setting New Culinary Standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: UNOX, one of the leading Italian brands, designers, and manufacturers of commercial ovens, providing a solution for every sector in the food industry, has marked a momentous occasion in the culinary world with the grand launch of its Mumbai Lounge. Situated at Cliffton CHS, Raviraj Oberoi Complex, Off Link Road in Andheri West, this Mumbai lounge lets visitors explore the wide range of UNOX equipment, including combi-ovens, speed ovens, convection ovens, and hot fridges. (Individuals featured in picture: Chef Nishant Choubey, Chef Giacomo Bortolussi - Corporate Chef Team Leader MENA & India, Vikram Goel - MD - UNOX India, Chef Rahul Punjabi, Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Ranjeev Sinha-Director - Grandmaster, Matt Roberts - Director of Customer Experience, UNOX MENA & India).

UNOX is recognized worldwide for its commitment to innovation and excellence, and the Mumbai Lounge inauguration on October 4th, 2023, was no exception. The event, inaugurated by Matt Roberts, Director of Customer Experience, UNOX MENA & India, witnessed the unveiling of UNOX's latest technological advancements with state-of-the-art innovations. UNOX's dedication to pushing the boundaries of culinary technology is poised to transform the way chefs and culinary professionals approach their craft, and Mumbai Lounge will serve as an inspiring hub for culinary excellence.

Speaking about the launch, Ranjeev Sinha, Director, Grandmaster, a Pan India Dealer of UNOX, expressed his statement saying, "UNOX has a remarkable legacy of delivering top-notch solutions for hot-food preparation for commercial kitchens and bakeries, and with the Mumbai Lounge, we aim to create an immersive culinary experience for chefs, bakers, and food enthusiasts. It's a space where creativity meets technology, and we look forward to elevating the culinary landscape in Maharashtra."

Adding to the excitement of the event and highlighting our valued partnership, Vikram Goel, MD of UNOX India, shared his thoughts, "UNOX is all about innovation, and the Mumbai Lounge is a living example of how technology and tradition can come together to create culinary masterpieces. It represents a new era in the culinary world, where our advanced ovens empower chefs and culinary professionals to push the boundaries of their creativity. We are delighted to partner with Grandmaster, renowned Unox dealers based in Mumbai, who have a long-standing commitment to providing exceptional kitchen solutions."

The UNOX Mumbai Lounge is a testament to the brand's commitment to culinary innovation and excellence. This sophisticated space offers a unique opportunity for chefs, culinary professionals, and food enthusiasts to engage in hands-on demonstrations and workshops, fostering a community of culinary excellence. Equipped with state-of-the-art UNOX appliances, the lounge serves as an inspiring hub where creativity and technology harmonize, enabling chefs to explore new horizons in culinary artistry. Visitors can look forward to a rich calendar of events, masterclasses, and collaborations with renowned chefs, making the Mumbai Lounge a destination where culinary dreams come to life.

With the Mumbai Lounge, UNOX invites all culinary professionals, food enthusiasts who seek to experience the future of cooking technology to embark on a culinary journey where innovation meets tradition, and where every dish is a masterpiece waiting to be created.

