Unveiling Four Climate Start-ups Redefining Eco-Friendly Practices

New Delhi [India], February 19: The Indian Government has already announced the vision of 'Panchamrit' and net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 to initiate a green industrial and economic transition. The five commitments, or 'Panchamrit', which are based on India's climate action goals, also open gates for more green economic opportunities, paving the way for ecopreneurs to strengthen the ecosystem.

Aligned with India's climate action goals, a host of new startups set up by aspiring individuals through hard work and commitment are already making a significant impact on our green economy. Meet a rising cohort of young Indian eco-entrepreneurs who are propelling the climate-conscious narrative forward, leveraging innovative business models and offerings under a Purpose Climate Lab initiative titled #GreenHustlers.

Here is a list of four key eco-friendly ventures and the brains behind those innovative initiatives, aiming to address critical issues related to climate change, waste management, and pollution.

Akash Kudla - Aatree

The Karnataka-based startup, Aatree, is the creation of young entrepreneur Akash Kudla. This gardening service startup promotes organic gardening in urban areas by facilitating the setup of kitchen gardens, organic farming, and composting units, effectively utilising available space. A Mangalore native and passionate hobby gardener, Akash launched the venture after realising the harmful effects of excessive pesticides and chemical fertilisers used by plant nurseries. Though initially faced with challenges in convincing people to adopt organic gardening methods, Akash overcame hesitancy among potential users through constant interactions. As an active member of the #GreenHustlers initiative advocating a solutions-led entrepreneurial approach to climate change, Akash believes that with additional training programs and heightened awareness campaigns, Aatree will inspire more individuals to embrace greener cultivation and gardening methods in the coming years.

Aryaman Das - Cocoboards

Aryaman Das, born and brought up in Odisha, was familiar with and fond of coconut trees. Growing up, he observed that despite the widespread use of coconuts, the shells and husks were usually discarded. This is where he conceived the idea of launching Cocoboards to make the best use of waste. With an overall cultivation area of over 50,000 hectares, coconut is a major crop in the state of Orissa, with Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack, Nyagd, and Khurda districts producing more than 60 percent of it. Cocoboard is a medium-density, bio-based panel made from waste coconut husks, serving as an alternative to plywood boards in construction activities. Through this initiative, Aryaman aims to reduce deforestation associated with plywood production. As a member of the #GreenHustlers initiative, he believes that entrepreneurs like him have a responsibility not only to reduce deforestation but also to support coconut farmers and artists in villages. Hence, they are taking the initiative of planting a coconut tree for every coconut they use to contribute to maintaining the ecosystem.

Pradipta Panigrahi - Carbon Out

Substantiating the thrust given by the government to the renewable energy sector, the Union Budget presented in February earmarked an allocation of Rs 8,500 Crore for the development of solar power infrastructure in the country. The increased focus on solar power also necessitates the effective utilisation of technological advancements in the field of green electronics. This scenario is what makes Carbon Out, the initiative by Odisha-based Pradipta Panigrahi, a standout venture. By leveraging tools like the Internet of Things (IoT), it fosters sustainable practices through the integration of solar PV electronic systems, design, manufacturing, and lighting technology. One of its flagship products is PAVER 360, a smart illuminating tile block with IoT Wi-Fi, crafted from recycled waste. This LED-equipped Paver tile block incorporates electronic circuits and solar cells on top, generating solar power. With the support of the #GreenHustlers initiative, Pradipta also plans to introduce a more diverse range of innovative products aimed at reducing carbon footprints and preserving energy.

Sanjog Sahu - Mati Farms

Launched by Sanjog Sahu from Odisha, Mati Farms is driven by the vision to offer farmers a sustainable and profitable means of production while prioritizing environmental conservation. Registered in 2018, in their initial phase, Mati Farms aimed to introduce exotic vegetable farming in Odisha's highlands due to the favourable climate. However, limited market demand prompted a shift to vegetable processing. Established in Jagatpur near Cuttack, their first processing unit encouraged farmers to cultivate crops like purple sweet potatoes. This led to network expansion from 20 to 200 farmers across the state. As an active part of the #GreenHustler initiative, Sanjog aims to bring more farmers under the umbrella of profitable vegetable farming without compromising the local ecology and environment.

