UP Investors Summit: Forest department received proposals worth Rs 20,000 cr

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar Saxena has said that there has been a change in the state under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a session on 'Opportunities in Forest and Allied Sector' on Sunday's concluding day of the Global Investors Summit 2023, he said: "There is a strong system of expressways, airports and good governance in UP today. Industries are now emerging here. Earlier investors did not come to the state due to lack of law and order, but today they have security and protection."

"Whether it is weather or climate, industry or market, UP is the best investment destination. Their investments are safe and seeing high growth"," Saxena added.

The Minister said that with the support of investors, the state is set to become the best state in the country by 2027.

Urging investors to provide employment to the youth of the state, he assured them of all support from ministers and officers. He said that investors wouldn't face any problems related to the MoUs, electricity connection, NOC or land in setting up their units.

Speaking at the session, Minister of State in the Government of UP, Krishna Pal Malik, thanked the industrialists for investing in the growing state of UP and said they would be proud of investing in the shining state of Uttar Pradesh.

The three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow commenced on Friday.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor