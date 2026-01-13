Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ a defining moment: Experts

New Delhi, Jan 13 The upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ will position the country as a landmark global destination that will shape the future of responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI), experts have said.

According to an IT Ministry statement on Tuesday, the 38th episode of ‘Digital India Ask Our Experts’ highlighted the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in the national capital from February 16-20.

Experts explained how the Summit is built around the three guiding pillars or ‘Sutras’ of People, Planet and Progress, with focused working groups or ‘Chakras’.

The discussions and outcomes from these groups are expected to influence AI policy, skilling strategies and implementation across India and the Global South, said the ministry.

They also highlighted opportunities for youth, startups, women innovators and learners from Tier-2 and 3 cities, including AI and Data Labs, global challenges, pitch fests and the ‘YUVAI Global Youth Challenge’.

“Viewers were informed about the ‘India AI Impact Expo 2026’, to be held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16–20, which will demonstrate how AI solutions are transforming sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and governance,” the ministry statement said.

It further stated that citizens raised questions on AI infrastructure, open data access, healthcare datasets, startup participation, governance, inclusion of non-tech users, and online participation.

Experts assured that IndiaAI is working towards open, secure and inclusive platforms that enable participation from individuals, small teams and public sector organisations.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged startups to leverage AI for societal good. Chairing a roundtable with Indian AI startups at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister urged making AI affordable, inclusive, and transparent.

Calling his interaction with the youngsters “memorable and insightful”, he urged them to use AI for the betterment of society. PM Modi also lauded the AI-based startups for working in myriad fields ranging from e-commerce to material research to healthcare.

