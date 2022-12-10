Uplift The Beautiful Feminine Spirit With Saba Beauty Products

Beauty is a reflection of your personality... that captures your bold spirit and elevates the beauty quotient thereby raising your self-belief. Started the journey in 2019, Saba personal care is a Vegan & Halal certified beauty & cosmetic brand based in Singapore that spreads its network in India through Innovative Consumer Products Pvt Ltd based out in New Delhi. Halal in Arabic means 'lawful' whereby alcohol, blood and pork and anything containing these elements are strictly prohibited in Islam religion. As such, Islamic religion and culture has an intense connection with beauty and cosmetic products, especially body sprays and perfumes. Thus, these halal beauty & cosmetic products are free from any animal fat, hides or other animal products and alcohol. The word 'Saba' is also an Arabic word meaning morning breeze that is to start afresh and relates to a beautiful start of the day. Saba is also vegan certified as there are no animal-derived ingredients in their formulations.

From non-alcoholic body spray & deodorants to soap-free face wash, from day cream to night cream, from skin care products to facial kit, all the products including cleansing milk, anti-ageing cream, neem face wash are without alcohol, pig fat, and other animal-derived ingredients and all sorts of harsh chemicals such as Parabens, Sulphates, Ammonia, bleaching agents that may cause irritation to skin. Very recently, they have launched French formulated breathable range of nail polishes in India.

Besides being free from any sort of animal elements, these beauty and cosmetic goods are made from plants extracts and have a pleasant effect on your skin. Saba Perfumed Bodyspray deodorants are gentle on the skin and do not cause burning sensation like common deodorants. These halal deodorants are very effective in calming your nerves as they are toxin free and infused with a richness of essential oils. Being made from natural ingredients these are chemical free and are safe on the skin.

Saba's personal care products comprising a varied range of beauty products ensure a satisfying experience to users because of their natural active ingredients that give them assured efficacy. Saba personal care makes an endeavour to provide their consumers products of Vegan and Halal origin. The beauty products are available on all online platforms and retail shops. Now, they are expanding their product portfolio and also now focussing on rural and semi-urban towns of India. Saba as a Brand is present now in India, Singapore, Bangladesh and USA. Today, the halal beauty products are high on demand because of the several positive factors. Saba personal care has successfully launched over 100 beauty products and is making the best effort to reach every customer with their halal beauty and skin care products.

