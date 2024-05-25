Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Announces Growth Revenue Up by 50 per cent, EBITDA Soars 196 per cent in Q4 FY24

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited (NSE Code: URAVI, BSE Code: 543930), one of the leading manufacturers and supplier of incandescent and wedge -based automotive lamps, has announced its Audited Financial result for Q4 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY24

-Total Income of Rs 11.34 Cr, YoY growth of 50.10 per cent

- EBITDA of Rs 1.93 Cr, YoY growth of 195.65 per cent

- EBITDA Margin of 17.01 per cent, YoY growth of 837 Bps

- PAT of Rs 0.55 Cr, YoY change Loss to profit

- PAT (%) of 4.88 per cent, YoY change Loss to profit

- EPS of Rs 0.5, YoY change Loss to profit

FY24

-Total Income of Rs 42.68 Cr, YoY growth of 23.29 per cent

- EBITDA of Rs 7.11 Cr, YoY growth of 28.65 per cent

- EBITDA Margin of 16.65 per cent, YoY growth of 69 Bps

- PAT of Rs 2.13 Cr, YoY growth of 145.83 per cent

- PAT (%) of 5.00 per cent, YoY growth of 249 Bps

- EPS of Rs 1.94, YoY growth of 145.57 per cent

Commenting on the performance, Niraj Gada, Managing Director and CEO said, "We are extremely happy to report ~ 150 per cent growth in FY24. We are confident that the growth momentum will continue in the future with our strategies to expand our product portfolio to include two-wheeler electric vehicles (2W EVs) and by exploring international collaborations in LED manufacturing. Our focus on innovation and high-quality deliverables in both domestic and international markets will propel us to new milestones."

