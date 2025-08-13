Urban Plus Insights Reveal, How Gurugram's 8 to 77% Circle Rate Hike is Reshaping 2025 Property Valuations

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 13: Gurugram's property market has entered a new chapter following the Haryana government's decision to revise circle rates across the city. The updated rates have increased between 8% and 77%, depending on location, bringing official property valuations much closer to prevailing market prices.

According to Urban Plus, a leading real estate advisory,

"Prime real estate Hotspots such as Golf Course Road, MG Road, and Dwarka Expressway are expected to witness the most significant adjustments. These changes will directly impact stamp duty, registration fees, and taxation, meaning that buyers, sellers, and investors all will feel the effects. Which results in reshaping buying and selling strategies across the city.

This revision will reduce under-reporting, ensure fairer property pricing, and create a more transparent market environment," Mr. Shailesh Singh (Director Sales) Urban Plus Infrabuild.

The change is also expected to boost confidence among NRI investors, offering greater clarity in valuations and transactions. Urban Plus recommends prospective buyers to reassess their budgets and focus on emerging corridors in New Gurugram and upcoming infrastructure zones that retain strong growth potential despite the rate increase.

"With this adjustment, Gurugram's property market is entering a more mature and transparent phase, one that benefits those who choose their investments thoughtfully." Added by Mr. Singh

As Gurugram adjusts to this new pricing reality, Urban Plus remains committed to guiding clients through informed decisions that align with both market trends and individual goals.

Urban Plus

* +91-8888-782-782

* info@urbanplus.co.in

* www.urbanplus.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor