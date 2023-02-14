Urban Poche Announces an Updated Collection that Keeps Up with the 2023 Fashion Trends

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14: Contemporary Indians seek global experiences, thanks to the advent of social media to literally every stratum of society. The same is the case with fashion. The current Indian population yearns for more global designs and trends regarding fashion and accessories. And at Urban Poche, this high-demanding Indian generation promptly catered to their needs.

Urban Poche is a reputed Indian clothing line that has been providing an authentic brand experience to contemporary Indians since 2019. This much-celebrated fashion destination offers a personalized experience for customers with nothing short of perfection.

Conceived and founded by the current Directors Rajendra Chandrappa and Mallikarjuna D, Urban Poche’s products are available online and offline through the retail showroom. Urban Poche hosts an extensive collection of women’s top-fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories. The focus is more on western-style clothing, and the collection manages to imbibe the pulse of the international fashion industry and resonate with it in its designs.

The core categories of clothing products at the Urban Poche are western-style tops and bottoms and denim segments. The brand’s bestsellers are denim and casual tops, crop t-shirts, skirts, jeans, trousers, and sneakers. The sheer convenience of ordering through the user-friendly website further contributes to the positive customer service maintained by the brand. Its secure payment options, 24×7 customer care availability on all working days, robust refund and exchange policy, free shipping on all orders, etc., alleviate all kinds of worries associated with online shopping.

The highlight of their designs is the originality and all thanks to the in-house designing team. The pros of having an in-house design team are immense. All of the clothing is made keeping in mind they are a perfect fit for Indian women. The brand possesses a great collection of fabrics to choose from, and all the materials are aligned with eco-friendly technology too. The designers ensure that the design is in alignment with the latest trends in the fashion industry, and all­ these services are made available for a relatively lower price.

Unlike many other clothing brands, which in the pursuit of keeping up with the global fashion trends, ignore the comfort and convenience of the customers, Urban Poche prioritizes the comfort of the customer the most. The efficient in-house designing team at Urban Poche realizes the personalized custom-fitting of clothes at the retail stores. For spring 2023, Urban Poche has already come up with the freshest designs and patterns reflecting global fashion trends.

The team at Urban Poche dreams and strives to grow into a reputed global brand that elevates as a one-stop solution for all women’s clothing requirements. Motivated by the positive customer support in the last four years, Urban Poche expects and envisions expanding the brand into at least 25 more showrooms across the length and breadth of India in the next five years. You can contact them at +91-7619155799.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor