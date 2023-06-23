SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 23: Urdhva Management Pvt Ltd under the Brand Recommerce is coming up with the Fourth Edition of its Flagship event 'The Recommerce Expo 2023'. Recommerce enables a circular economy vision among industries in India. It is a category-defining company dedicated to building a sustainable reverse commerce ecosystem in India. The Recommerce Expo is an annual event that showcases ultramodern Repair, Refurbishment, and Recycling solutions for E-waste, Battery, Automotive, Metal, Tyre, Rubber, and Glass.

As years progressed the Expo has grown into one of the most prominent events for anyone looking to grow their business through a sustainable and circular business model. The event will bring together the entire industry in one extensive showcase: OEMs, Component & service providers, technology companies, mobility service providers, software providers, charging systems and solution providers, Investors, etc. It will act as an exclusive forum for companies and Government Bodies in the Repair, Refurbishing, and Recycling industry to showcase their latest products, services, and innovations.

The Fourth Edition will upscale the previous efforts with extensive coverage of topical matters on the circular economy vision that will generate through the Conferences, Panel Discussions, CSO, EHS, IT Head, Administration Head roundtable, and Roundtable on Battery - Circular Economy, The way forward.

This year the event will see the introduction to the Annual 'Recommerce Circular Vision Awards' and 'Paper Presentation' Competition. These verticals are introduced to honor and recognize the industry experts and the solution providers, as well as to provide a platform for students and research-oriented professionals to present their papers and their initiatives toward fabricating a sustainable ecosystem.

The expo is built with a vision of being the forum to connect the pioneers of the industry and government bodies with entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals who are seeking solutions to contribute to the Circularity Vision. The event will act as a catalyst for each company to work towards an integrated waste management system and have a major impact on the Circular Business Model.

Be a part of the Fourth Edition of the Recommerce Expo this August 9th, 10th, and 11th at Gayatri Vihar, Gate no 4, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru to celebrate the industry's development in managing waste with a conventional approach.

