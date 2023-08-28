U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Iconic Legends Campaign With Aim of Strengthening Its Leadership Position in India

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28: U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association and Arvind Fashions Ltd. (ARVINDFA: IN) are proud to announce two major business milestones in India: the iconic Legends marketing campaign and the new U.S. Polo Assn. website launch. Both business strategies have been designed to help take U.S. Polo Assn. in India to the next level.

The brand’s growth strategy is focused on brick and mortar, omni-channel and e-commerce as well as overall brand marketing through storytelling.

As one of India’s leading casualwear power brands, the multi-billion-dollar, global, sport-inspired U.S.

Polo Assn. has launched an exclusive brand-specific website uspoloassn.in to further enhance digital offerings for customers and provide easier access to its product offerings. U.S. Polo Assn. is the first brand in the Arvind Fashions Limited brands portfolio to go live with an exclusive brand website. Currently, the brand is listed on all leading online platforms and NNNow.com, the official brand store and digital destination for Arvind Fashions Limited.

“Arvind Fashions has been a tremendous partner to the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and we are excited about our future as a power brand, targeting a billion-dollar business over the long term in one of the world’s most important markets,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “The execution of our strategic plan in India will further solidify our position as one of the top casual wear brands in the country.”

“With revenues nearing INR 2000cr, U.S. Polo Assn. is the leader in the men’s casual wear segment in India. We are further investing in energising the brand through multiple efforts including the brand website launch, a new iconic Legends advertising campaign and building new exciting adjacent product categories, “said Mr. Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Arvind Fashions Ltd.

