UST and Experian Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-enabled Product Innovation

BusinessWire India

London [UK] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and Experian, a global data and technology company, have announced a long-term strategic partnership that will provide financial organisations with the opportunity to quickly innovate and improve their products using advanced AI technologies.

The partnership will combine UST's cutting-edge technology with a range of Experian's products, initially focusing on Experian's Aperture Studio. The UST GenAI Sandbox is a secure, compliant, and innovative platform designed to help businesses experiment with and safely test AI technologies. It not only enables AI-driven advancements to be incorporated into products without extensive rebuilding, but the platform also seamlessly integrates into a businesses' existing cloud infrastructures.

Experian Aperture Data Studio combines self-service data quality and Experian's globally curated datasets in an intelligent data quality and enrichment platform and will now be integrated into UST's technology to enhance its data quality capabilities. This integration will enable more informed decision-making and improved overall business performance.

As part of the strategic partnership, UST will serve as the exclusive reseller of Experian's Aperture Data Studio. This will enable UST to combine its domain expertise and strong client relationships with Experian's industry-leading data quality solutions, delivering unparalleled value to customers. UST will also utilise its GenAI Sandbox to support Experian in adding additional features to their products and platforms.

For more than eight years, UST and Experian have fostered a robust and lasting partnership built by trust, flexibility, and teamwork. Across the globe, more than 600 UST employees support Experian, operating in all six of its regions: the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"This collaboration is focused on speed, flexibility, and customer-centric innovation, setting a new benchmark for delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. As a global data and technology company, we are constantly seeking ways to drive innovation and provide customers with the ability to reduce time to market so they can adapt swiftly to changing market demands. Our partnership with UST provides that by giving a space for businesses to rapidly develop and integrate new AI-driven solutions safely and now with further data quality assurances," said Andrew Abraham, Global Managing Director, Data Quality, Experian.

"We have partnered with Experian on a global scale for a number of years and this marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive innovation in the financial sector. By combining Experian's data expertise with our unique technology, we're creating an environment that fosters experimentation, enabling faster product development and delivering greater value to clients," said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, Managing Director for UK & Europe, UST.

By emphasising speed, flexibility, and customer-centric innovation, this collaboration establishes a new benchmark for delivering innovative financial solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor