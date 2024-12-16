USTDA awards grant for redevelopment of Haryana's Hisar airport

New Delhi [India], December 16 : The US Trade and Development Agency on Monday awarded a technical assistance grant to Haryana Airports Development Corporation (HADC) Limited to support the comprehensive redevelopment of Maharaja Agrasen International Airport (Hisar Airport) into an integrated aviation hub focused on cargo and logistics.

As per a statement from USTDA, the project will increase air cargo throughput at Hisar Airport, located in the National Capital Area, which includes New Delhi.

"USTDA's partnership with HADC is an example of USTDA's longstanding commitment to advancing India's growing civil aviation sector," said Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA's Director.

"Our work will enhance the redevelopment of Hisar Airport, strengthen local supply chains, and create opportunities for U.S. companies to deploy their technology for its implementation."

Since opening in 1967, Hisar Airport has primarily been used for general and business aviation purposes like private aircraft and pilot training.

It is located over three hours by car from the nearest international airport, impeding businesses seeking to take advantage of air cargo services.

This USTDA-funded technical assistance will alleviate these challenges by facilitating the airport's transformation into a cargo hub, supporting two-way trade and investment in local infrastructure while strengthening India's supply chain network.

"The agreement between HADC and USTDA demonstrates the progressive vision and spirit of cooperation between the two nations, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini was quoted in the statement.

"Our vision is to take advantage of USTDA's international expertise to make Hisar into an integrated cargo complex. This will help India achieve its aviation infrastructure growth targets."

"Since 2007, the United States and India have worked together to foster tremendous growth in the civil aviation sector," said U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

"Today, we celebrate the latest step in building an even better aviation experience for our citizens, businesses, and passengers throughout the world. Together, through partnerships like these, the United States and India are laying the groundwork for the future of civil aviation."

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority infrastructure projects in emerging economies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor