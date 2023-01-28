Utkarsh Saxena is all geared up for Tum Bhi Pachtaoge featuring Mohd Sharia

Dinesh Soi said that this is the biggest-ever music video on DS Creations Music, and he gives this credit to her daughter Maesha Soi who is his lucky charm.

Prajakta Dusane will be the female lead and Faraz mehdi in negative role.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: As difficult as building a castle, breaking into the music industry is not easy. We are all aware of how competitive the music industry is; thus, making a reputation for yourself here requires a long and difficult road. Those in this industry who don’t give up easily succeed greatly. There are numerous people whose experiences in the music industry are worthwhile to learn about, and Utkarsh Saxena is one of those people.

By being the famous Indian Playback Singer, Music Composer & Lyricist, he made his dreams of achieving a name in the music industry come true. His success wasn’t something out of the blue. He made his success after covering a long year of hard work and struggle. He hails from Uttar Pradesh to a typical Indian middle-class family; thus, believing that he would make a great name in the music industry was an impossible task for him in the first place, but he believed in himself and initiated his journey of success in the music industry. He gained a huge amount of love from people because of his talent.

He is a self-made musician which includes his songs “Jaane de” and “Tujhe Pana Chahta Hoon,” which received positive feedback on YouTube. He began his musical career with the publication of his first cover song, “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma,” on his YouTube account. His subsequent cover songs, “Yaara” and “Nazar Na Lag Jaye,” received a resounding reception and received millions of views. His songs are highly appreciated by the people. He believes that developing a reputation as a musician takes time, skill, practice, and dedication, and you’ll be expected to learn in your own time.

