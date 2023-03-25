Uttarakhand govt signs agreement with Hewlett Packard for health ATMs on Chardham route

By ANI | Published: March 25, 2023 05:50 PM 2023-03-25T17:50:14+5:30 2023-03-25T17:55:07+5:30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 : An agreement between the Uttarakhand government and Hewlett Packard Enterprise was signed to ...

Uttarakhand govt signs agreement with Hewlett Packard for health ATMs on Chardham route | Uttarakhand govt signs agreement with Hewlett Packard for health ATMs on Chardham route

Uttarakhand govt signs agreement with Hewlett Packard for health ATMs on Chardham route

Next

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 : An agreement between the Uttarakhand government and Hewlett Packard Enterprise was signed to deploy 50 health ATMs during Chardham Yatra, through which the devotees will get medical services on the yatra route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the health facilities are being continuously improved so that the pilgrims do not face any health-related problems during the Chardham Yatra.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will provide these services in the public interest.

Ankur Malhotra, director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said these health ATMs will provided more than 70 medical tests and telemedicine services.

These services, Malhotra assured, will be provided 24 hours by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ankur malhotra Ankur malhotra uttarakhand Hewlett Packard Enterprise Kota to uttarakhand Financial software and systems Hewlett-packard enterprise Hpe apollo systems Iot technology services Pushkar singh Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand state