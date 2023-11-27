Uttarakhand set to host prestigious Global Event on Disaster Management

The Uttarakhand government is all set to host a global event on Disaster Management from Nov 28

Motivated by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this global event is set to bring scholars, researchers, experts, policymakers and practitioners on the same platform

Dehradun Declaration to be released at the end of the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 27: One of the largest events on disaster management outside the UN System, the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management (WCDM) is being held in Dehradun from 28 November till 01 December 2023. Uttarakhand has weathered numerous natural calamities; including the Kedarnath tragedy, multiple cloud bursts, and landslides, nonetheless, the state and its people have bounced back and consistently demonstrated resilience.

A large number of disaster management experts, scholars, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners from reputed institutions including UN Bodies, Universities, Corporate houses, and Government organisations are expected to participate in this 4-day event for deep deliberation on challenges, solutions, and best practices in the domain of Disaster Management.

The theme of the 6th WCDM is “Strengthening Climate Action & Disaster Resilience with special focus on Mountain Ecosystems and communities.

Highlighting the key objectives of the 6th WCDM, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the primary objective of the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management is to discuss and solve the challenges of climate change and disaster resilience along with focusing on the Himalayan ecosystem and mountain communities. He mentioned that Uttarakhand has a potential to be developed as a hub of Climate Adaptive Solutions in the future.

Hon'ble Chief Minister also told that this event will prove to be a precursor to the Global Investors' Summit-2023 which is scheduled to be held at Dehradun on December 8 and 9, and will spread the message of “Safe Investment- Resilient Uttarakhand” in the country and abroad.

Veteran Bollywood star Shri Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his support and best wishes to Hon'ble CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and the state of Uttarakhand for a successful 6th World Congress on Disaster Management.

The WCDM will address a wide range of issues related to disaster management, including:

Climate change and disaster risk

Disaster risk reduction and resilience building

Early warning systems and preparedness

Response and recovery

Post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction

As a prelude to the main event, a series of Pre-Conference Events, Brainstorming Panel Discussions, and Workshops were held in collaboration with renowned national institutions like IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, IIT Bombay, Assam Central University Silchar, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), University of Lucknow, Doon University Dehradun, to name a few across India.

About 6th WCDM:

The 6th WCDM is jointly being organized by the Government of Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), Disaster Management Initiatives & Convergence Society (DMICS), and the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST).

The primary objective of the 6th WCDM is to develop Uttarakhand as a hub of climate adaptive solutions for disaster resilience and preparedness. The secondary objective is to position the Himalayan region as a nerve centre for climate-adaptive solutions and Disaster Risk Reduction

WCDM : www.wcdm.co.in , Uttarakhand Govt:https://uk.gov.in/ , USDMA: https://usdma.uk.gov.in/ , DMICS: https:// www.dmics.org/ , UCOST: https://ucost.uk.gov.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor