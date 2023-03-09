VAHDAM India certified as a Great Place to Work

VAHDAM® India, the leading Global wellness brand from India, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The certification is the result of a study conducted by Great Place to Work® which is a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces.

VAHDAM India has been praised by its employees for its strong work culture, supportive leadership, and innovative approach to business. The company has created a positive and dynamic environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning.

"We are thrilled to receive this certification as a Great Place to Work®," said CEO & Founder, Bala Sarda. "This is a tremendous achievement, and I am so proud of each and every one of our team members for their hard work and dedication to creating a positive and supportive work environment. This recognition is a testament to our company culture and the commitment we have to make our workplace a place where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported. It is a true reflection of the spirit of our team."

VAHDAM®India believes that its employees are its greatest asset and it is committed to creating an environment that supports their growth and well-being. This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the same.

The Great Place to Work® program is based on a rigorous methodology that assesses workplace culture, leadership practices, and employee satisfaction. Companies that receive certification as a Great Place to Work have demonstrated a commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering work environment.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of VAHDAM® India, and we are dedicated to providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed," said CHRO, Kalpesh Tiwari. "We are proud to have a workplace culture that values diversity, creativity, and teamwork, and this certification is a testament to our commitment to our employees."

VAHDAM India's commitment to creating a great workplace has been a critical factor in its success as a leading direct-to-consumer wellness brand. The company continues to expand its global reach.

"We are proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work® and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do," said Bala Sarda. "Our commitment to our employees and our workplace culture will always be at the forefront of our business."

VAHDAM® India was founded in 2015, by Bala Sarda with a mission to build a home-grown Indian brand for the world. With direct sourcing from farms & estates across India, in-house manufacturing in their 100,000 sq. ft. BRC Certified state-of-the-art facility, local distribution in key markets like the USA, Canada, and Europe, the strong customer love and organic endorsements by global celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart & more, the company is executing a unique digital playbook of creating strong & scalable consumer brands globally. The company has raised over 290 crores in funding and gets ~95 per cent of its sales via online channels. It is a Certified Plastic Neutral and Climate Neutral brand and directs 1 per cent of its revenue towards the education of its tea growers' children.

Learn more at www.vahdam.in and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor